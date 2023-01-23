"He chooses one who danced for his ex-wife?": Gabriella Brooks Miley Cyrus background dancer claim goes viral

In the midst of Miley Cyrus’ Flowers track becoming a global hit, new theories of Liam Hemsworth dating the former’s backup dancer have emerged online. The singer’s diss track broke Spotify charts, leading to much speculation about her ex-husband’s dating life. Netizens have since been relentlessly trolling Hemsworth for Cyrus’ replacement.

Netizen slams Liam Hemsworth amid backup dancer theory (Image via MileyEdition/YouTube)

Viral images of what appears like Liam Hemsworth’s current beau Gabriella Brooks dancing behind Miley Cyrus have resurfaced online. The women were spotted on stage together during Miley Cyrus’ Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in June 2014. The Wrecking Ball singer performed hit tracks from her album Bangers during the event.

Many claimed that Miley Cyrus’ backup dancer had similar freckles and moles to that of the Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

In the same year, Miley Cyrus had taken a break from her engagement to the Australian actor, who she had been dating since 2009. During the former’s Capital FM performance, Brooks would have been 17 or 18 years old.

However, it is important to note that the speculation has not been confirmed by either of the parties involved.

Netizens react to theories of Liam Hemsworth dating Miley Cyrus’ backup dancer

Internet users were stunned by the speculation. Many could not believe that the The Last Song actor was dating someone Miley Cyrus knew well of. Several people harshly criticized Hemsworth for dating one of Cyrus’ dancers as the former has publicly thrown shade at his now ex-wife for her bold dance moves.

Netizens evidently sided towards Miley Cyrus and were glad that she was separated from Hemsworth. Many wrote only that she “deserved better.”

A few comments under a YouTube short video which shared the dating speculation read:

Netizens react to Liam Hemsworth allegedly dating his ex-wife's backup dancer (Image via MileyEdition/YouTube)

Netizens react to Liam Hemsworth allegedly dating his ex-wife's backup dancer (Image via MileyEdition/YouTube)

Netizens react to Liam Hemsworth allegedly dating his ex-wife's backup dancer (Image via MileyEdition/YouTube)

Who is Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks?

Brooks and Hemsworth have been going strong for three years, according to Elle magazine. The model was first linked to the actor in December 2019, just months after his divorce from Cyrus. The pair have since appeared on red carpets together.

Speaking about their relationship, a source told In Touch magazine that Hemsworth’s parents were smitten with the model. They said:

“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella. They think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley.”

Gabriella Brooks is based in Sydney. She graduated with a degree in ancient history and archeology from Sydney University. She is now represented by several modeling agencies, including Storm, Priscilla and Next. According to It’s Now Cool, the model was scouted and signed to appear in fashion shows at the young age of 14.

As she climbs the ladder of success, she has collaborated with several brands, including Topshop, Calvin Klein, and Solid & Striped.

Prior to being linked to Liam Hemsworth, she was in a long four-year relationship with 1975 frontman Matt Healy. The two reportedly called it quits due to the singer’s tour schedules. An insider also told a news outlet that the model “just had enough” of the musician’s partying lifestyle.

Occasionally the model shows a glimpse into her relationship with Liam Hemsworth (Image via gabriella_brooks/Instagram)

Speaking about her relationship with Hemsworth, a source told E! News that the duo “like the same things and have the same lifestyle.” They even described the model as “very laid-back and even keeled.”

Poll : 0 votes