"Shocked people are still wanting to work with him": Morrissey Miley Cyrus drama explained 

It seems like the Smiths’ Morrissey is not having a jolly Christmas. The singer announced that he is parting ways with Capitol Records and is in the midst of a feud with Miley Cyrus. His fellow singer reportedly asked to be removed from one of his recorded songs, which he evidently did not take well.

Morrissey took to his official website that was headlined Roll On 2023. The 63 year old explained that he had “voluntarily parted company” with his label, Capital Records [Los Angeles] and management Maverick and Quest Artist Management.

It was also revealed that his 2023 tour of North America and Capitol Records will be reissuing several of his catalog albums including You Are the Quarry, Ringleader of the Tormentors and Southpaw Grammar. The first two were released under Sanctuary Records, while the last one was released under the UK label RCA, which has been Miley Cyrus’ label home for almost a decade.

What did Morrissey say about Miley Cyrus?

While adding a playful image of himself alongside the Wrecking Ball singer in the studio, he seemingly revealed on his website that the two do not seem to be on good terms. Under the heading “Miley Is a Punk Rocker,” he wrote in his website:

“Miley Cyrus now want to be taken off the song I Am Veronica for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago. This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), which control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers. Above, Morrissey and Miley during Miley’s session for I Am Veronica.”

In November, the There Is A Light That Never Goes Out singer shared on social media that his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers was supposed to be released in February 2023. However, it was no longer on schedule. Speaking about the same, Morrissey said:

“It’s safe is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

What has Morrissey been up to in recent days?

The singer has been making headlines in recent weeks. In November, he disappointed fans by walking off stage at LA’s Greek Theatre just half an hour into his performance. He did not provide his fans with any explanation. The same month, he canceled several upcoming shows by claiming that someone in his band had fallen ill.

The former Smiths frontman has lost many of his fans in recent years due to his controversial statements and right-leaning opinions. In 2019, he unreservedly said in an interview:

“Everyone ultimately prefers their own race… does this make everyone racist.”

Speaking about the backlash he was receiving, he also said in another interview:

“I’m only attacked by people who don’t have the emotional ability to ignore me… it’s against the law to be intelligent! The dumb have inherited the earth.”

Morrissey, who was born in Davyhulme, Urmston was the frontman of The Smiths from 1982 to 1987. He revealed on social media that his 2023 album Bonfire of Teenagers, would feature other industry legends including Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer and Flea.

