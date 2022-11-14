"I expect my $400 back!": Fans outraged as Morrissey quits Greek Theatre concert in 30 minutes

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, English singer-songwriter Morrissey cut short a show at LA’s Greek Theatre concert. The singer performed nine songs for 30 minutes on stage, after which the show was canceled. This upset the fans in attendance. One of them tweeted:

"Unbelievable!! We were left with our jaws opened in complete shock!! I expect my $400 back!!"

Morrissey was performing at the second concert of his US tour, which kicked off on November 11. While some fans have noted that the singer canceled the tour because it was too cold at the venue, some pointed out that it was 50 degrees in LA on the day of the concert and not reason enough to cancel the show.

The singer's band members addressed the crowd, noting:

“Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

Following the incident, The Greek Theatre’s website noted in a statement that the show has been postponed to a "To Be Determined" (TBD) date. They further requested fans to keep a look out for further information on the website.

On Instagram, Morrissey shared:

“Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Fans upset over Morrissey’s cancellation of LA show

Twitteratis and Redditors expressed how upset they were and narrated what happened at the concert. Other angry fans noted that they were in shock and demanded their money back.

Britpop cited Reddit user Clickbait213868's comment, who shared his experience from the concert, noting:

“I was there last night. He played 5 songs, complained about how cold it was and said, ‘but we’ll sweat through it.’ He kept going backstage in between songs for 5-10 minutes each time. His band looked uncomfortable and his guitarist tried to improvise to keep us entertained by mumbling something into the mic every so often."

Further continuing:

"After some time standing awkwardly on stage, a stagehand appeared and whispered something to the band. Then the band promptly walked offstage. 5 minutes later, someone came back out and addressed the audience, ‘We are sorry, but due to some unforeseen circumstances blah, blah, blah…’ Lights came back on and we all filed away grunting and groaning."

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter criticized his unprofessionalism, with several stating that the weather in LA was not too cold to call off a show.

Morrissey has canceled shows in the past as well

This is not the first time Morrissey has canceled a show while he was on stage. The singer is infamous for canceling tours and shows and not getting through with them for several reasons.

Back in 2019, he called off his Canadian shows because he decided to boycott the Great White North to protest against the barbaric slaughter of baby seals. During a 2017 concert, the former Smiths singer canceled a show in Paso Robles, California, because it was too cold and the stage heater was broken.

Morrissey’s tour is in support of his upcoming solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers, set to come out in February 2023. Various artists, including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, Josh Klinghoffer, and Jesse Tobias have collaborated with Morrisey on the piece. The album would feature 11 tracks and was recorded in Los Angeles by producer Andrew Watt.

