Morrissey UK Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has announced the dates for his upcoming UK and Ireland tour. A former member of The Smiths, he will kick off his tour on September 24 at the Killarney INEC Arena. The tour is scheduled to end on October 14 at the Brighton Centre.
He is set to perform at various iconic venues in London, including The Palladium and O2 Academy Brixton. He will also make stops at Blackpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Stockton, Killarney and Brighton.
Tickets for the UK Tour will go live on June 23 at 9.30 am BST on Ticketmaster, while tickets for Killarney, Ireland will be available via ticketmaster.ie.
Morrissey UK and Ireland Tour 2022 dates
September 2022
September 24 – Killarney INEC Arena
September 28 – Blackpool Opera House
September 30 – Doncaster Dome
October 2022
October 02 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo
October 04 – Manchester O2 Apollo
October 05 – 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy
October 07 – Stockton Globe
October 09 – The London Palladium
October 11 – London O2 Academy Brixton
October 14 – Brighton Centre
About Morrissey and his recent ventures
Morrissey began his musical career in 1977, associating himself with the punk genre. He went on to become the frontman of The Smiths and achieve worldwide acclaim. The band released four albums before disbanding, namely The Smiths in 1984, Meat Is Murder in 1985, The Queen Is Dead in 1986, and Strangeways, Here We Come in 1987.
The singer then began his solo career in 1988 with the release of his debut album, Viva Hate. He has had 16 albums in the UK Top Ten and another nine Top Ten albums with The Smiths. In the United States, he boasts two Top Ten albums and eight Top 20 albums.
He smashed The Beatles' record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl in 1991. In 2006, BBC viewers voted him to be the second Greatest Living British Icon, preceded by Sir David Attenborough and followed by Sir Paul McCartney. Morrissey Autobiography, published by Penguin Classics in 2013, is the second fastest-selling autobiography in British history.
Morrissey will showcase songs from his latest album during Las Vegas residency
Earlier this year, the singer announced Viva Moz Vegas, a multi-date residency that will take place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum located at Caesars Palace. The residency will begin on July 1 and run through July 9. He is set to present songs from his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers, at the Las Vegas residency.
The singer's website states that the concerts in Las Vegas in July "will showcase songs from the album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which was recorded in January 2021."
He added in a statement:
“The thrill of this album was the speed under which it was recorded. Considering the knots of grief I had experience [sic] at the time, it made ‘Bonfire’ an incredible achievement for me.”
In May, the singer perfomed one of his new singles, titled I Am Veronica, during his US tour.