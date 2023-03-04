"Obsessed is an understatement": Netizens thrilled about just-revealed Balmain Women’s FW23 collection

Olivier Rousteing gave a marvelous presentation of Balmain Women’s FW23 collection at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

The FW23 collection is the creative director's homage to founder Pierre Balmain and the opulent French aesthetic that has always been associated with the luxury house. In honor of the 78-year-old house, this collection reflects Balmain's legacy by analyzing its past and planning for its future.

The French luxury house took to Instagram to share some moments from the fashion week, which left fans crazy over the collection. It was a hit among fans online, who seem quite happy about it. One fan, @rinisphere, commented,

"OBSESSED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT."

Fans react to Balmain Women’s FW23 collection

While black and cream contrasts the majority of the collection, bright turquoise, true reds, bright pinks, and royal blues add a contemporary twist to the otherwise retro aesthetic. Some of the skirts and jackets in the collection feature the return of the brown house pattern.

All these royal treatments to the collection won the hearts of the audience and fans worldwide.

It’s quite evident how much people appreciated the collection. Unfortunately, every piece of art has to face some criticism from the viewers, and so did this collection.

Olivier Rousteing: The artist behind the art of Balmain Women’s FW23 collection

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is an icon in the world of haute couture. His work is renowned for its intricate detailing, bold patterns, and striking silhouettes that push the boundaries of fashion. His designs are a true reflection of his creative spirit—a combination of his unique vision and his passion for fashion.

He explained the focus of the luxury label's FW23 collection on the official website.

“When I interviewed at Balmain, my soon-to-be-colleagues explained that this was a “sleeping giant” of a house, resting upon a wealth of forgotten riches. But it wasn’t until I was first presented with our archive’s vast collection of sketches, press clippings, videos and creations that I actually began to understand what they were talking about—and I was completely blown away.”

Rousteing further continued,

“This house has the incredible luck of never having moved—so very little of an impressive 77+ years of design excellence has ever been misplaced or lost. Since our Fall 2023 collection pulls so much inspiration from that treasury, I wanted to give credit where credit is due.”

He has an incredible eye for detail, and his creations are nothing short of stunning. His ability to blend traditional design elements with modern touches is a testament to his talent as a designer. In collaboration with a talent like this, Balmain Women’s FW23 collection was a hit, and a wide fan reaction is proof of it.

