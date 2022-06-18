Where to buy Balmain Unicorn footwear collection? Price and more details explored 

Balmain Unicorn is the most recent addition to the French fashion house's innovative sneaker lineup.

The newly fashioned, dynamic shoe is a manifestation of creative director Olivier Rousteing's "Renewed French Style." It strives to challenge the modern day standard sneaker design and aesthetic with sculptural flare and a distinctive construction.

Balmain Unicorn colorways are readily purchasable from the official online store of the fashion label. The price range of these quirky offerings starts at $1,195 and goes up to $1,295 per pair.

Balmain Unicorn footwear pack offers four new colorways of eccentric shoes

Take a detailed look at the multicolored Balmain Unicorn shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Olivier Rousteing has strived to revolutionize the traditional shoe design, particularly after assuming the charge of Balmain’s creative director in 2011. So far, it seems that he has done a terrific job with his Unicorn sneaker design.

The avant garde shoe is deeply influenced by Balmain's vaults as well as Don Aronow's aerodynamic speed boats. This is also in sync with Rousteing's "renewed French aesthetic." To a greater extent, the final design resembles a cross between Blade Runner and Adidas Yeezy.

The innovative shoe, inspired by Blade Runner's futuristic look, blends layers of angled elements to make a layered yet sleek appearance. The notion behind the design of this Unicorn sneaker is described by Balmain as,

“The Unicorn sneaker intends to deliver a vision of the future that extends a bridge between reality and the meta verse.”

Balmain @Balmain The wait is over... the #BALMAINUNICORN sneakers are now available online in a variety of colorways. Pick your character now: us.balmain.com/en/men/sneaker… The wait is over... the #BALMAINUNICORN sneakers are now available online in a variety of colorways. Pick your character now: us.balmain.com/en/men/sneaker… https://t.co/PEJkkam0vV

Firstly, neoprene and calfskin are used for manufacturing these shoes. The curvy sole is rendered out of eight section moulds that join together to encapsulate the brand's suspension structure cushioning system, thanks to the house's groundbreaking technology.

The multi-tiered design extends all over the length of Balmain Unicorn with loop-shaped taupe rubber pieces placed on top of the shoe lining. These panels are fanciful and interesting with variations in black, orange, beige, neon, and white tones, as seen in a lot of Balmain promotions.

Three PPU bands are joined to slender laces that run around the outside of the footwear and underneath the split-sole chamber, tying the sneaker's component pieces together.

Take a detailed look at the black and white Balmain Unicorn shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fashion house tries to keep accoutrements minimal, with logos featured throughout the midsole as well as the highly coveted Balmain Lion head emblem on the tip of the eyestay. All this is retaining the prominence of the design on the skeletal make-up.

Interested buyers can quickly rush to buy these Unicorns from Balmian's e-commerce store.

Balmain also designed Unicorn NFTs

In related news, the Parisian fashion label joined forces with renowned digital artist Jeff Cole to craft colorful illustrations of their head-turning Balmain Unicorn sneakers.

Jeff is noted for creating dynamic animations as well as dramatic graphic designs. He is working on three NFT videos of Unicorn sneakers. These NFTs are being made to celebrate the launch of upcoming fresh takes on Unicorn footgear. MINTNFT.com will be minting these animated non-fungible tokens.

Jeff's NFT illustration depicts the Unicorn transforming into an equine shape as it swings between black-and-white, gold-and-white, and multi-color tonal variations, recalling the sneaker's initial three iterations.

However, apart from the Balmain Unicorn x Jeff Cole NFTs, the three victorious bidders will also enjoy special Unicorn footwear signed by Olivier Rousteing. Additionally, they would also get invitations to attend the forthcoming Balmain Festival in September 2022.

Lastly, the winners will also earn technical sketches of the Unicorn signed by Safa Sahin, Balmain's sneaker design team head.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far