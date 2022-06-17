Where to buy KANGHYUK x Reebok footwear pack: Release date, price and more details explored 

Reebok and KANGHYUK have revealed the latest product in their longstanding collaboration.

After the success of the Premier Road Modern “Car Part” shoes, which debuted in 2020, the two companies have produced a maximalist mid-cut variant called Premier Road Modern Mid.

The new Premier Road Modern Mid footwear collection is slated to hit the sneaker market on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Those excited about the collection can cop the pair even before the official drop from Thursday, June 23 onwards via Dover Street Market.

The e-commerce websites of both labels will also sell the Triple Black colorway starting June 25. The blue rendition will be accessible from Friday, July 1, 2022, onwards. Each pair will cost you $240.

KANGHYUK and Reebok reinterpreted their 2020 release of Car Part shoes

A closer at the two Premier Road Modern Mid colorways offered under the capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2020, Reebok joined forces with KANGHYUK to release the Premier Road Modern, a follow-up to the discontinued Premier Running range.

Now, roughly two years later, the Korean label is reviving the model once again, this time with two monochromatic hues for its newest model — the Premier Road Modern Mid.

The Premier Road Modern Mid, which has been in the works for a year, was unveiled last summer when KANGHYUK styled it with their "HYOSUNG 01" assortment.

Founding members Kanghyuk Choi and Sanglak Shon have adopted minimal, monochrome renderings for these two upcoming takes. The first sports a "Triple Black" color scheme, which is a nod to KANGHYUK's original Premier Road Modern silhouette. The second, on the other hand, features a light blue construction.

KANGHYUK offers complete monotone color schemes for each iteration of this series. The first pair in this collection is completely immersed in a baby blue color, giving it a summery appeal. Its counterpart, on the other hand, is on the deeper side of the spectrum, with an all-black design.

Bulbous cushions are placed around the ankles, which are adjacent to the KANGHYUK emblems added to the heel counters. Plush EVA foam is incorporated into the midsoles to provide a cushy experience for the wearer.

Don’t forget to cop the Premier Road Modern Mid collection on June 23 and 25 via the online stores of both labels as well as Dover Street Market.

Interested buyers will have to wait a while for the blue pairs, which will be released on July 1. Both colorways will be sold for $240.

What are the other upcoming releases of Reebok?

Reebok is also prepping for the launch of a new take on its Answer IV silhouette. Allen Iverson had many signature shoes as a player, which included the Reebok Question and Answer designs, which he wore on the court. The Answer IV now incorporates colors and elements from Iverson's MVP-winning pair from 2001.

The Answer IV White/Black shoes will be released on June 24, 2022. Priced at $160, the shoes will be delivered via the label's online store and affiliated sellers.

