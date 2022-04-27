Chris Brown X John Dean NFT collection: Everything we know so far about the fun collab

Chris Brown has entered into a joint venture with John Dean, the founder of Renowned, with the intention of increasing his influence in the spheres of streetwear and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The dynamic duo intends to establish a common platform for music, fashion, and art with their partnership.

The collab’s NFT collection dubbed "The Auracles" and the accompanying tactile streetwear pieces will debut on May 10, 2022. Brown's inclination towards NFTs came in the public eye when he shared the news of his first NFT purchase with fans in November last year.

Chris Brown x John Dean presents 'The Auracle' NFT collection, influenced by the superhero

On April 26, 2022, Chris Brown teased the first look of his debut NFT launch via Twitter. The New Flame singer’s decision makes sense because he has always combined his successful music career with his art. Chris chose “the Auracle,” a Black shapeshifting superhero who “travels through the time to influence the world”," as the visage of his new NFT collection.

The Chris Brown x Renowned items will be delivered in selected avatars and can also be redeemed as physical items. Furthermore, Next Gen Creative Studios will be assisting the two in their latest blockchain venture.

All of the collectibles were created in collaboration with BlackNFTArt, an internet media agency. The agency stated that racial minorities who are new to the NFT industry will receive 111 free NFTs.

In his press release, Dean emphasized on the thriving NFTs community saying,

"We believe that Web3 has the potential to correct a lot of issues that exist in the real world. Web3 & NFT’s will allow creatives to actually profit from their creations while still owning their narrative."

Dean further added,

“This is an opportunity to level the playing field when it comes to collectibles, entertainment and media. With so much influence, why can’t we be in control of our narratives and create the next big superhero. Why can’t we be the next Murakami, Kaws, or bigger?”

It was also disclosed during the press conference that their efforts are being led by an all-Black 3D design and development team.

Besides the NFTs, Chris Brown has also designed an assortment of whimsical streetwear pieces in association with Renowned. The apparel capsule will be launched alongside the NFTs. It includes hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, snapback hats, and more. Fans were enthralled by the first peek of the vibrant, graphic collection.

Other celebrities on NFTs

New launches in the NFT sector are at an all-time high. Many big names have already entered the game, including Eminem, Post Malone, A7X, Jimmy Fallon, Lil Baby, and Snoop Dogg, to mention just a few.

In 2021, Post Malone spent about $1 million on two NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which is currently one of the largest collections. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, has created his own virtual universe.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee