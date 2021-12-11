Who is Diamond Brown? All about Chris Brown's baby mama as rapper is allegedly expecting third child 

R&B singer Chris Brown is rumored to be expecting his third child. It has been speculated that influencer-model Diamond Brown is carrying the Forever singer’s child.

Rumors of Diamond Brown having Chris’ baby comes after the two were spotted together back in 2019. They were caught travelling together in a car by the paparazzi.

Fans have now flooded Diamond Brown’s latest Instagram posts, congratulating Chris Brown for becoming a father again. One comment under the model’s Instagram post read:

"Congrats to Breezy and his baby momma Diamond Brown on their baby.”

The No Guidance singer is a father to two children. He welcomed his first daughter Royalty in 2015, with his ex-fling Nia Guzman. Chris Brown went on to have his second child, Aeko, in November 2019. He shares his son with ex-girlfriend and model Ammika Harris.

How did rumors about Chris Brown and Diamond Brown's baby start?

Rumors of Diamond Brown being pregnancy with Chris’ child came into existence as soon as the model flaunted her pregnancy online. However, she has not yet confirmed who the father of her child is.

The model first announced her pregnancy on September 9, she posted a picture of herself in Hawaii, cradling her bump. The caption read:

“Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.”

Diamond Brown held her baby shower in Los Angeles last month.

Though the soon-to-be mother is enjoying her pregnancy, fans have noticed that Chris Brown’s ex- girlfriend Ammika Harris is not equally happy.

Harris has reportedly been blocking the accounts who have been commenting about Diamond Brown’s pregnancy on Harris’ Instagram. A few comments on the same read:

"Be careful his second babymama [sic] would literally block you just for commenting.”

"She mad and bitter AF.”

Chris Brown has not confirmed yet that he is going to be a dad soon.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia