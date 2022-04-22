Snoop Dogg x Full Send merch: Where to buy, price, and more details about the collab

In commemoration of 4/20, Snoop Dogg collaborated with the streetwear brand Full Send by Nelk Boys to rollout a collaborative merch collection. The collection was dropped on the official e-commerce site of Full Send on April 19, 2022.

Famous internet personality The Nelk Boys' label, Full Send, is famous for its cool and whimsical apparel pieces. Snoop Dogg's merch is equally cool and has a full range of hoodies and sweats, including caps to round-off the collection.

More about the newly launched Snoop Dogg x Nelk Boys' Full Send merch

Newly launched Snoop Dogg x Nelk Boys' Full Send merch (Image via Full Send)

The newly launched Full Send merch drop is a 36-piece collection and is an extremely limited-edition collection. The collection includes hoodies, crewnecks, tees, caps, sweats, beanies, tanks, and a single flag.

The entire collection uses different graphics embossed upon the collection. Leading the collection is the Full Send x Snoop Dogg hoodie, which carries a graffiti-style print of the label and the rapper's name. The American rapper himself is seen in the aforementioned hoodie, advertising it in the campaign.

The full collection includes:

Doggystyle Tee which can be availed for $35 in two colorways including black and white in size range of S to 3X.

Doggystyle Crewneck can be availed for $50 in Gray color.

The Brick Graffiti Tee can be availed for $35 in two colorways including Blue and Black.

The Brick Graffiti Hoodie can be availed for $70 in two colorways including Black and Blue.

The Brick Graffiti Sweat can be availed for $50 in blue and black colorways.

The Brick Graffiti Beanie can be availed for $30 in a black colorway.

The Deathrow Tee can be availed for $35 in a black colorway.

The Deathrow Crewneck can be availed for $50 in black colorway.

The Full Send x Snoop Dogg Hoodie can be availed for $70 in yellow, blue, and black colorways.

The Cartoon Hoodie can be availed for $70 in blue colorway.

The Street Tee can be availed for $35 in black and blue colorway.

The Street Hoodie can be availed for $70 in blue and black colorways.

The Back On Death Row Tee can be availed for $35 in black colorway.

The Back On Death crewneck can be availed for $50 in black color.

The G Thang Tee can be availed for $35 in blue color.

The G Thang Crewneck can be availed for $50 in gray color.

The Snoop Dogg Photo Tee can be availed for $35 in black and white colorways.

The Snoop Dogg Photo Crewneck can be availed for $50 in black and white color.

The Sticky Greens Tee can be availed for $35 in three colorways including yellow, black, and white.

The Sticky Greens Crewneck can be availed for $50 in gray and black colorway.

The Sticky Greens Hoodie can be availed for $70 in black color.

The Roll It Up Tee can be availed for $35 in white color.

The 420 Hockey Tee can be availed for $35 in black color.

The Snoop Dogg Hat can be availed for $30 USD in black and gray colorway.

The Full Send 4/20 plantlife tank can be availed for $30 in white color.

The Full Send 4/20 Plantlife tee can be availed for $35 in black and beige color.

The Full Send 4/20 Plantlife Crewneck is up for sale for $50 in gray colorway.

The Nelkboys 4/20 Bowl Tee can be availed for $35 in white and black color.

The Nelkboys 4/20 Bowl Crewneck can be availed for $50 in black color.

The Nelkboys 4/20 Bowl Hat can be availed for $35 in black color.

The Full Send 4/20 Rolling Hands Free Tee can be availed for $35 in Black and white colorways.

The Full Send 4/20 Rolling Hands Hoodie can be availed for $70 in gray color.

The Full Send 4/20 Weed Leaf Tank can be availed for $30 in black colorway.

The Full Send 4/20 Weed Leaf Tee can be availed in red and black colorway for $35.

The Full Send 4/20 Weed Leaf Hoodie can be availed for $70 in black color.

Lastly, the Full Send Flag can be availed for $40 in red color.

Full Send is a streetwear brand created by YouTube group the Nelk Boys. The brand is known for its cool tees and has also ventured into the world of metaverse with its Metacard release earlier this year.

The collection uses multiple graphics of cannabis and hemp to commemorate 4/20 properly, which is known as Weed Day.

You can buy and view the full range of Snoop Dogg x Full Send merch on Full Send's official website in a price range of $30 to $70 in sizes S to 3X. The merch is extremely limited, so one should grab it before it's all gone.

