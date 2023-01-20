Balmain B-EAST sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

French fashion house Balmain was founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain and is currently one of the most celebrated and reputed brands in both luxury and streetwear fashion scenes. Moreover, the Olivier Rousteing-helmed fashion label has been in the spotlight for several years now and has released multiple futuristic footwear silhouettes in recent months.

Following the release of Spring/Summer 2022 B-It, B-Court, B-Bold drops, and the Unicorn sneaker, the label is continuing its future-forward sneaker line with the launch of the latest B-EAST collection. The latest sneaker models of this lineup were launched via the official e-commerce site of Balmain on January 18, 2023.

The newly released Balmain B-EAST sneaker models have been designed to reinterpret the brand's history through its future lens

Olivier Rousteing joined the French luxury fashion house as the creative director back in 2011. Since then, he has been determined to bring positive changes through transformative designs and has always launched pieces that display the brand's ethos but with a modernistic approach.

The latest sneaker models to be released by the French luxury house are called the B-EAST, which the official site introduces as the following:

"The legacy of this historic Parisian house meets modernity thanks to the vision of its Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing. With this collection of men’s designer sneakers, Rousteing celebrates classic French styles combined with a musical influence to set trends with a distinctive military vibe."

1102sneakers @1102sneakers balmain ‘s new B-east sneaker collection features smooth crafted leather & suede with mesh insets, front lace-up fastening, logo lettering embroidery on tongue & engraved monogram on the heel-tab. Fabric interior, leather insole & oversized shaped rubber sole with cut out details balmain ‘s new B-east sneaker collection features smooth crafted leather & suede with mesh insets, front lace-up fastening, logo lettering embroidery on tongue & engraved monogram on the heel-tab. Fabric interior, leather insole & oversized shaped rubber sole with cut out details https://t.co/8I4aJwDhFT

The site further gives details about the sneaker model that has been crafted for everyday needs, stating:

"Handcrafted designs and a meticulous attention to detail ensure each pair is synonymous with innovation and comfort in equal measure. Each pair has been designed with the everyday needs of the Balmain Army in mind, characterized by their intelligence and optimistic energy."

The B-EAST silhouettes are inspired by the 90's dad shoes' chunky aesthetics. The shoe models are constructed out of a mix of materials, including mesh, suede, and leather.

The sneakers are somewhat similar to the recently released Unicorn model because of its lines and the B-Bold model through its metallic midsole opening. The French luxury house has launched five new colorways over the B-EAST model, which include the following:

B-EAST in Gold colorway, which can be availed in both men and women sizes at a retail price of $895. B-EAST in triple Black colorway, which can be availed in both men and women sizes at a retail price of $895. B-EAST in triple White colorway, which can be availed in both men and women sizes at a retail price of $895. B-EAST in Pink colorway, which can be availed exclusively in women's sizes at a retail price of $895. B-EAST in Multicolor, which can be availed exclusively in men's sizes at a retail price of $895.

kiksnass @kiksnass Balmain Taps Animal Kingdom With Latest B-EAST Sneaker Collection bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Balmain Taps Animal Kingdom With Latest B-EAST Sneaker Collection bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/taupN1eLNL

The refined upper part of the shoes comes constructed out of mesh, suede, and leather material. However, the most distinct feature of the shoes is the outsoles that come crafted after merging five different models, with the animal claw-like shape wrapping around the bottom. Finally, the "Balmain" signature is added on the back tab, sole, and tongue.

The sneakers can be availed via Balmain's website for $895.

