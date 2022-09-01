Where to buy Balmain x Pokemon collection? Price, release date, and more explored

French luxury fashion giant Balmain is collaborating with the iconic Japanese franchise Pokemon for a limited-edition collection featuring accessories and clothes. Following their popularity, the iconic Pokemon characters can now be found on French luxury goods.

The collaboration will offer pieces such as wallets, tees, joggers, and jackets.

The collection will be unveiled on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Harrods in London, and the following day, September 2, 2022, at Balmain's official e-commerce site and boutique.

More about the upcoming Balmain x Pokemon apparel and accessories collection

The iconic Japanese character Pokemon will feature over the French luxury goods of Balmain, including the apparel and accessories such as backpacks, hoodies, jeans, and sneakers.

The iconic Pikachu character will be at the centre of the collaboration, waving from jacket pockets, winking on wallets, and collapsing on tees with the character's famous lightning-bolt tail extending towards the sky.

Balmain's creative director, Oliver Rousteing, commented on the collaborative collection in an exclusive interview with WWD. They said:

“Pokémon’s bright pop aesthetic and captivating creatures have always appealed to me. Today, they make me think of an earlier, simpler time, when we all shared a rosy vision of all the positive changes that we were certain that digital innovations would make possible.”

The collaborative collection's silhouettes were seen on the Balmain runway, which was recreated by Oliver Rousteing. The collaborative collection featured bright colours, cartoon characters, and the fashion house's signature Labyrinth motif.

The kooky creatures will appear throughout the Trainer Fashion collection, both in physical collection and in digital worlds. Fans of Pokemon Unite, the team battle game app, will undoubtedly be ecstatic to be able to download the fashion set from the collaborative collection in the virtual version of the game.

They will be able to use the fashion set from the collaborative collection for free for a week after logging into the game. The collaborative fashion set will be available for purchase in-game from Friday, September 2, 2022 to Friday, September 30, 2022.

Kenji Okubo, President of The Pokemon Company international, commented upon the collection and lauded French luxury fashion house Balmain for its designs. He said:

“Inspired designs and elevated creativity.”

Kenji went on to say that the collection pieces were crucial to their success and ability to drive innovation.

The limited-edition collaborative collection will make its debut at Harrods in London on Thursday, September 1, 2022, followed by a wider release on Friday, August 2, 2022 on Balmain's official e-commerce site. The collection will also be available in physical stores in New York, Paris, Shanghai, Las Vegas, and Chengdu.

The entire collection can be availed in the price ranging from €395 (approx $395.12) to €1,390 (approx $1,390.43).

In addition to the collaborative collection, the French luxury house Balmain will be offering 15 distinct NFC-enabled badges at nine physical stores of Balmain in the U.S, Asia, and Europe from Saturday, September 3, 2022.

