Where to buy thisisneverthat x Pokemon collection? Release date and more explored

After introducing a collaborative offering with the sportswear giant, New Balance, earlier this month, South Korean streetwear imprint thisisneverthat is refreshing its collaborative streak with Japanese media franchise Pokemon for the third time .

This time, the duo is showcasing their efforts by releasing an apparel collection based on the Pokemon show's Generation 1 pocket monsters.

The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the South Korean streetwear brand's official e-commerce site on Friday, August 26, 2022.

More about the upcoming 8-piece thisisneverthat x Pokemon collection apparel and accessories collection

Upcoming thisisneverthat x Pokemon collection apparel collection (Image via thisisneverthat)

Pokemon and thisisneverthat are continuing their long-standing partnership, which began in 2020. The pair previously collaborated on an apparel and accessories collection in June and December 2021.

The duo's third collaboration includes a series of graphic tees and two encyclopaedia posters of Generation 1 Pokemon. Pikachu, Mewtwo, Mew, Gengar, Cubone, and Snorlax are among the characters featured in the new collection, which is entirely made up of original Pokemon character printed tees.

The graphic tees come in two styles, one depicting the evolution of Haunter, Pikachu, and Mewtwo, with co-branded fabric tags along the bottom hem. The second variant, on the other hand, features Pokemon Gengar, Cubone, and Snorlax, as well as the slogan title and Gotta Catch em All lettering.

For the collaborative collection, Thisisneverthat has chosen basic colors such as black, white, washed-black, pink, and olive green. These colors are appropriate for styling and layering all year.

The first variation includes a pink tee featuring Mew and Mewtwo, a brown and a washed black tee featuring Goohs, Goust, and Penteom, and a olive green tee featuring Pikachu, Raichu, and Pichu.

The second variation features Gotta Catch Em All phrase over the Black, Washed Black, and Olive Green colorways. The black tee features Gengar. The Olive Green tee features Snorlax, while the Washed Black tee features Cubone.

The collection is completed by the yellow and light blue poster offerings, which feature a picture list of all the classic Generation 1 Pokemons. The stick poster, a true collector's item for all fans, is one of the standout pieces.

The capsule collection will be released in two parts. The first lineup, includes hoodies and caps while staying true to the beloved Japanese franchise. Drop 1 of Collection 3's eight-piece collection includes six tees and two posters.

Those interested in purchasing the latest instalment of the thisisneverthat x Pokemon collaboration can do so on the South Korean label's official e-commerce site beginning Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. KST. The first lineup will also be available exclusively in South Korean stores beginning Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. KST.

In other news, the South Korean label just launched its Fall Autumn 2022 collection on its official e-commerce site.

