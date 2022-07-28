Where to buy thisisneverthat x New Balance collection? Release date and more explored

Massachusetts-based sportswear brand New Balance is continuing its collaboration with the South Korean streetwear label Thisisneverthat, stylized as thisisneverthat. The duo has previously worked together for collaborative silhouettes such as 860 V2 and M997s iterations in the past.

Now, for the latest collaboration, the dynamic duo is offering the iconic New Balance silhouettes, 1906R and 2002R, accompanied by an apparel collection. The latest collaborative offering from the dynamic duo is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site and in-store at the thisisneverthat in the US on August 4, 2022, at 6 pm PDT/9 pm EDT.

The collection will also be launched in Europe at 3 am CEST, on WeChat at 9 am CST, and in South Korea on August 5, 2022, at 10 am KST. The confirmed release date on New Balance's site hasn't been revealed.

More about the upcoming thisisneverthat x New Balance apparel and footwear collection

Upcoming thisisneverthat x New Balance apparel and footwear collection (Image via @thisisneverthat / Instagram)

New Balance's collaborative streak for 2022 has been successful as it has held the arms of partners that align with the brand's vision of engineering versatile footwear colorways. One label that the footwear brand has always shown a penchant for is thisisneverthat, and now the duo is reuniting to proffer new silhouettes and makeovers over the 1960R and 2002R.

The latest collaboration between streetwear and sportswear stalwarts injects a cleaner look into the Refined Future, which is a collection headliner.

The footwear line of the collaborative collection is the main focus of the new ensemble, and both are supplied with neutral gray and a minimalistic palette. The 1906R sneakers give a unique aged finish. It features blemishes throughout the base layer. The 1906R sneakers give a reminiscence o the mid-2010s running shoes.

For the silhouette, the dynamic duo effectively affixes the 860V2 sole over the upper of the 1906. The 2002-reminiscence is added with the "R" moniker. The shoe retains an original style and look, whereas the colorway is more unique.

Hits of grey and navy blue appear throughout the upper panels. Adding to the worn-in effect, the yellowed soles give a vintage feel, while the new white laces add a contemporary flair.

The second footwear offering is the 2002Rs. The sneakers opt for a more practical look and arrive clad in cleaner gray and navy blue color-blocking. The restrained approach is visible with the upper construction of suede, canvas, and mesh materials mash-up, with the hits of pale steel blue and dark blue on the branding accents.

The white midsoles incorporate ABZORB SBS heel cushioning and Nergy soles to finish the look. The heel cushioning comes clad in two-toned shades. The ribbed shoelaces extend over the padded tongue to give it a 2020-reminiscent look.

Both the footwear offerings from the collaborative capsule opt for varying hues of grey across their breathable mesh, high-quality leather, and premium suede uppers.

For the apparel collection, the Boston sportswear company and the Korean imprint have included coach jackets, hoodies, nylon shorts, tees, and hats, all of which feature the phrase "The 2022 Downtown Run" and a co-branded logo.

The collaborative thisisneverthat x New Balance collection is slated to be released on the official thisisneverthat e-commerce site and in-store on August 4, 2022, at 9 pm EDT in the United States. South Korea will see a later release on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am KST.

