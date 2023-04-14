Jennifer Lopez x Coach Mother's Day Campaign: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American singer, actress, and dancer who has become a global icon in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, Coach is a luxury fashion brand that specializes in leather goods such as handbags, wallets, and accessories.

In recent years, Jennifer Lopez has collaborated with Coach on several fashion campaigns and projects. In 2019, she was announced as the new global face of the brand, and since then, she has been featured in many advertisements and events. In 2023, Jennifer Lopez recently worked with Coach for the brand's Mother's Day campaign. It features Lopez modeling Coach accessories and discussing motherhood. Products from the campaign are now available on Coach's official website for $225 to $550.

Jennifer Lopez x Coach Mother's Day Campaign features Rogue and Tabby bags in cherry pastel shades

The inspiration behind Coach's Mother's Day campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez is to spotlight the dynamic and ever-changing role that mothers perform. The campaign is to celebrate and acknowledge everything that mothers do.

In the campaign, Lopez discusses motherhood and credits her parents for instilling important life characteristics in her as a child. It is also a celebration of Lopez's own motherhood journey, as she is a mother to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme. The campaign strives to celebrate and honor moms and the crucial part they play in our lives.

The upcoming Netflix film The Mother will also include the actress, who will be shown risking her life to protect her child from an armed gang. Hence, the campaign would be the perfect way to celebrate Mother's Day and provide inspiration for her movie.

Jennifer Lopez told People during an interview:

"Coach is celebrating the many many sides of moms. Every child is unique and special in their own way and it's our nurturing that helps them blossom. All we need is love and a Tabby bag."

She added for the campaign:

"Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today — the things I learned about working hard, being a good person and following your dreams. All of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass onto my kids as well."

Finding the right balance between being a partner, a mother, and a friend is important to Lopez as well. To have the wisdom to recognize the times to reassure them and the times to be strong and establish limits. That's the catch, she says, about becoming a mother.

As a global icon, Jennifer Lopez has brought her signature style and charisma to the brand, while Coach has provided its expertise in craftsmanship and design. Together, they have created a unique and exciting collaboration that has captivated the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The collaboration has not only been successful in terms of advertising campaigns and events, but it has also resulted in new collections and products that have been well-received by consumers.

