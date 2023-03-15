“Congratulations Danielle”: NewJeans fans are ecstatic as the idol has been announced as the Yves Saint Laurent brand ambassador

Danielle NewJeans was officially announced as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent on March 13. Vogue Korea announced the idol’s new endorsement through an Instagram video. The video was captioned as follows:

“Daniel (newjeans_official) and Lauren Beauty (@yslbeauty) met the hottest rising star and representative icon of the MZ generation.”

The NewJeans member has been announced as the brand ambassador who will be responsible for promoting the beauty products of the French luxury house and has released some enchanting pictorials of the idol holding the brand’s Candy Glaze lipstick that resonate with her personality.

Upon looking at the new pictorial and hearing the latest announcement of Danielle becoming the brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, fans were ecstatic and happy for the NewJeans member and stated:

Najihah Shobry @NajihahShobry

You are the YSL first lady of the brand ambassador @newtannies Congratulations DanielleYou are the YSL first lady of the brand ambassador @newtannies Congratulations DanielleYou are the YSL first lady of the brand ambassador

“Honestly what’s a perfect fit”: Fans find it amusing that Danielle has become the latest brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent

As mentioned, fans are all hyped for Danielle’s new beginning with the French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. They are proud to have called her the rising star and icon of the MZ generation. Following the viewing of the pictorial, fans dubbed her beautiful and demanded to see the full photo of the idol to see her entire outfit.

Fans are hyped as NewJeans members are getting one endorsement after another. They thought that God must have been in a good mood when they carved out Danielle’s face. She has captured the attention of her fans by exuding undeniable charm in her photographs. Even the mole on her face enhances her overall beauty, according to fans.

Check out the reactions of fans to the most recent images and videos of NewJeans members looking lovely and intense.

yuri @madbanni



#DANIELLExYSLBeauty There's truly a captivating charm to people with moles in their cheeks There's truly a captivating charm to people with moles in their cheeks#DANIELLExYSLBeauty https://t.co/gogfjn4zyN

DaniMarshmellow @nwjndani



BRAND AMBASSADOR DANIELLE FOR YSL BEAUTY

#DANIELLExYSLBeauty She fits YSL beauty sooooo perfectlyBRAND AMBASSADOR DANIELLE FOR YSL BEAUTY She fits YSL beauty sooooo perfectlyBRAND AMBASSADOR DANIELLE FOR YSL BEAUTY #DANIELLExYSLBeauty https://t.co/1RcJH5U3Sv

French luxury label Yves Saint Laurent was established in 1962 and is known for its ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and cosmetics. L'Oréal is the owner of the YSL Beauty cosmetics line.

Danielle was previously appointed as the global ambassador for the Burberry brand in January 2023 and was announced through several Instagram posts, tweets, and photoshoots. The idol promoted the brand by carrying out Burberry’s mini black handbag.

It’s not been a long time since NewJeans members made their debut in the K-pop industry. However, with their hit songs, including Ditto, Hype Boy, and OMG, the members have garnered attention and love from fans. Fans think that their songs are unresistible and addictive.

Other members of the NewJeans have also endorsed luxury brands, including Chanel, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, and others who have collectively been appointed as Honorary Ambassadors for Seoul.

Danielle is only 17 years old

The South Korean-Australian singer is a member of the K-pop girl group NewJeans. She debuted with the ADOR group in 2022 and quickly rose to international fame and popularity with songs including Hype Boy, Ditto, and more. She is just 17 years old and already has a huge fanbase.

Meanwhile, the idol recently appeared at the 2023 Seoul Fashion week held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on March 15, 2023, along with her fellow NewJeans members, including Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein. Fans called her a princess when she appeared at the event, waving at her fans and smiling.

Fans await more updates from Yves Saint Laurent featuring Danielle so that they can witness more of her new and different looks.

Poll : 0 votes