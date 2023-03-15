“Such an intriguing and powerful aura”: Kim Seon-ho’s debut film The Childe releases its first poster, sending fans into a frenzy

On March 13, Kim Seon-ho’s debut film, The Childe, unveiled its first poster at the 2023 Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART).

The Childe will be the first-ever film of popular actor Kim Seon-ho, and as soon as fans saw the official update of the film, they could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express how they felt about the latest poster.

Fans celebrate poster release for Kim Seon-ho’s upcoming film, The Childe

The blue and black poster with the silhouette of Kim Seon-ho introduces the actor as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Kim Seon-ho, proving his global influence and reach among fans.

The Childe is the story of a boy who has a dream of becoming a boxer one day. His father is Korean and his mother hails from the Philippines. When the latter comes to Korea to look for her child's father, she ends up meeting a group of mysterious people, thereby kickstarting the plot.

Fans are celebrating the success of Seon-ho and took to Twitter to gush about the newly released poster. Some also pointed out the scale of excitement about the poster, which only proves that the actor has a wide international fanbase.

The Childe also features Kim Kang-woo, Kang Tae-joo, and Go Ah-ra. The action movie is helmed by director Park Hoon-jung, famous for projects like The Unjust and I Saw the Devil.

The movie is also known by the name Sad Tropics or Sad Tropical but its official name has been changed to The Childe. It will be distributed by Next Entertainment World.

No official release date has been announced so far.

About Kim Seon-ho

One of the most prominent actors in the Korean entertainment industry, Seon-ho rose to international fame and recognition after starring in Start-Up.

He later appeared in Netflix’s romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which was a global hit worldwide. He was cast alongside Shin Min-ah and fans loved his chemistry with the fellow co-star. He has also appeared in dramas including Catch the Ghost, 100 Days My Prince, Good Manager, and others.

In recent news, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor is now gearing up for his first ever fan meet in Hong Kong, which will be held on April 29, 2023. His fan meet is titled "One, Two, Three, Smile," and is a part of his 2023 Asia tour.

He has also reportedly been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming historical drama Haesi’s Shinru.

