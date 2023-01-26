Kim Seon-ho breaks down at Manila fan meeting after watching an emotional fan tribute dedicated to him

Popular Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is currently on his Asian fan tour and was stationed in Manila, Philippines. Kim Seon Ho commenced his One, Two, Three, Smile Asia tour with Manila, Philippines on January 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

He began the fan meeting by performing a cover of Every Day, Every Moment by Korean singer Paul Kim. While singing, a fan tribute dedicated to Kim Seon-ho started playing on the screen behind him.

He stopped to turn back and watch the video. The Start Up actor was visibly emotional looking at fans’ efforts and profusely thanked them for dedicating such a heartfelt tribute video to him.

Kim Seon-ho gets emotional with fans’ sweet words dedicated to him at Manila fan meeting

FM ◡̈ @filoseonhohada



#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 A little compilation Kim Seon Ho’s cute nose scrunches from yesterday’s fan meeting 🥹🥹🥹 A little compilation Kim Seon Ho’s cute nose scrunches from yesterday’s fan meeting 🥹🥹🥹#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 https://t.co/wTnkQSwy3E

Kim Seon-ho has been busy meeting his Korean and international fans for the past two months. The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor commenced with a fan meeting in his home country, Korea, at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall in Seoul, in December, which was loved and thoroughly enjoyed by Seonohodas (fandom name).

He headed to Manila, Philippines, next as part of his 2023 One, Two, Three, Smile Asia tour on January 22, 2023.

Yuka ◡̈ 💙 @YukaSeon18

KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in Bangkok

< ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE >



Wait this is not a Kpop Asia Tour right?!

But He’s an IDOL!

But wait, this is a fan-meeting right?

Why do I feel like this is a concert! KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in ManilaKIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in Bangkok< ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE >Wait this is not a Kpop Asia Tour right?!But He’s an IDOL!But wait, this is a fan-meeting right?Why do I feel like this is a concert! KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in ManilaKIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR in Bangkok< ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE >Wait this is not a Kpop Asia Tour right?!But He’s an IDOL! 😭💙But wait, this is a fan-meeting right? Why do I feel like this is a concert! 😭💙 https://t.co/xays1YTrEk

Reportedly, 10,000 fans gathered to see the actor in person at his first-ever international fan meeting. Kim Seon-ho performed a scintillating cover of Paul Kim’s Every Day, Every Moment and confessed that he has been preparing for his Manila fan meeting for almost a month with his management and was excited to meet his fans.

He said:

“I was very shocked tonight. I almost collapsed while singing. I spent my three weeks preparing for my trip to Manila together with my Salt [Entertainment] management and I was very excited preparing for today’s event.”

The 100 Days My Prince actor grew visibly emotional and teary-eyed as fans played a tribute video for him. They wrote emotional words like “Through every high and every low, we will always be here for you,” which definitely overwhelmed the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star and brought him to tears.

𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐮 @callmemakeu Kim Seon Ho Korea Fanmeeting <ONE, TWO, THREE, SMILE> - Day 1



STRON6ER WITH KIM SEONHO

#KimSeonHo6thTVAnniversary

#선호야_데뷔_6주년_축하해

#김선호 #seonhohada twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kim Seon Ho Korea Fanmeeting - Day 1STRON6ER WITH KIM SEONHO 💙 Kim Seon Ho Korea Fanmeeting <ONE, TWO, THREE, SMILE> - Day 1 💙STRON6ER WITH KIM SEONHO#KimSeonHo6thTVAnniversary#선호야_데뷔_6주년_축하해#김선호 #seonhohada twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kxxfjRBp9c

mumu ◡̈ @seonstarlight



Every day, every moment

Actor Kim Seonho, we will always prefer you



inMNL2023 #KIMSEONHO : we've come so far..🥲Every day, every momentActor Kim Seonho, we will always prefer you #KIMSEONHO inMNL2023 #KIMSEONHO : we've come so far..🥲Every day, every momentActor Kim Seonho, we will always prefer you 💙#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 https://t.co/DiY9pXHlBp

The Catch My Ghost star will also be holding a solo fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, which is scheduled to take place on February 11 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in coordination with 247 Entertainment. This is the actor's first fan meeting in six years and fans can't wait to see him live.

Kim Seon-ho to star in director Park Hoon-jung’s next film Tyrant

Kim Seon-ho, Cha Seung-won, and Kim Kang-woo will soon star in director Park Hoon-jung’s upcoming thriller film Tyrant.

The adrenaline-filled thriller film revolves around a bunch of individuals who have come together with one aim, which is to stake a claim on the final sample of the “tyrant program.”

The sample went missing due to a delivery accident and now certain stakeholders want to claim it for themselves.

This will mark the actor's second collaboration with the Hallyu star, after his role in the latter’s upcoming film The Child, also known as Sad Tropics. The film is expected to be released sometime this year.

Poll : 0 votes