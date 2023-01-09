Kim Seon-ho to collaborate with director Park Hoon-jung for a new thriller film Tyrant

Kim Seon-ho has confirmed his second film with director Park Hoon-jung, a thriller titled Tyrant.

Kim Seon-ho, Cha Seung-won, and Kim Kang-woo will star in the new film. The story follows a bunch of individuals who have gathered with different goals and motives to claim the final sample of the “tyrant program.” The precious piece of sample went missing due to a delivery accident, and now certain stakeholders want to claim it for themselves.

The film will be directed by Park Hoon-jung, who has directed some popular Korean films including The Witch: Subversion series, Night in Paradise, and the noir film New World, amongst others. This will mark his second collaboration with actor Kim Seon-ho, after collaborating with the latter’s upcoming film The Child, also known as Sad Tropics.

Kim Seon-ho is unofficially operating the “tyrant program” in his upcoming thriller film

Kim Seon-ho will be working alongside Cha Seung-won and Kim Kang-woo for the upcoming thriller film. Tyrant will mark his second collaboration with director Park Hoon-jung, following The Child, which is said to be the Start Up star’s debut movie.

In the upcoming film, he will be playing the role of Director Choi, who on the outside is a member of a state institution but has been unofficially operating the “tyrant program.” The actor revealed he is excited to collaborate with the ace director yet again after their film The Child, also known as Sad Tropics.

Kim Seon-ho also revealed that Director Choi has different charms compared to his other characters and is excited to be a part of this project.

“It’s an honor to be able to greet the audience through the role of Director Choi who has a different charm from characters I have showcased in the past. I’m happy to work once again with director Park Hoon Jung following ‘The Child.'”

Meanwhile, his fellow co-stars have meaty roles in the film as well. Cha Seung-won has been roped in to play the role of former agent Im Sang-min, who has been given the important job of eliminating the forces involved in the tyrant program.

He revealed that he is excited to showcase a different side of himself as an actor through this fruitful collaboration with his co-stars under Park Hoon-jung’s direction.

Finally, Kim Kang-wo will be playing the role of Paul, who is a member of the overseas intelligence service and is trying to throw away the final sample of the tyrant program. Kim Kang-woo too promised to do his best and act well alongside his peers.

Naturally, Seonhodas (the actor's fans) are excited to see him in another Korean film and in a new avatar.

Kim Seon-ho will be making his film debut with the movie The Child

Prior to Tyrant, the actor will be greeting viewers through the film The Child, also known as Sad Tropics, his debut film.

The film is about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He dreams of becoming a boxer, but more importantly, he wants to find out about his father’s real identity and decides to come to Korea to find his father, who abandoned him.

However, it is not an easy process, as he encounters various challenging situations and some bad guys as well.

The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung and also stars Go Ara as the female lead. The Child or Sad Tropics is expected to premiere in the first half of 2023.

Tyrant began filming on January 2, and no update on its release date has been given yet.

