“NewJeans promoting jeans”: Fans rejoice as NewJeans become the global ambassador for Levis

On Monday, March 6, the girl group NewJeans was officially appointed as the global ambassador for the classic denim brand Levis. The brand announced that they have collaborated with the group to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their 501 jeans.

The denim brand also dropped a picture of the girls wearing its classic denim jeans. It announced that they plan to work on many upcoming performances and projects with NewJeans as they resonate with their nonchalant, fashionable, and bright synergy.

Many fans feel that the group perfectly resonates with the message the brand wants to convey with their free and energetic appearance as a group.

Fans excited as Levis announces a live performance with NewJeans in Seoul

With the latest collaboration already creating noise among fans, Levis has also announced that there will be a special live performance with the group in Seoul to celebrate their 501 Day on May 20. The date is special for the brand as Levis’s rivet jeans were patented on the same day in 1873.

Many feel that this is the perfect thing that can ever exist as NewJeans aspires to be an icon for the younger generation, and Levis has been loved across generations. Others feel that they finally have something in common with the girl group. Fans find it funny and interesting that NewJeans will finally try out the new jeans, which makes some sense to them.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the collaboration:

The group also commented on how delighted and thrilled they are to join the partnership with the iconic brand. They commented that they are honored to join Levis.

The brand has also stated that the group will participate in its upcoming campaigns and perform various activities as global ambassadors in the future. Levis will also release some new photos and videos of the members soon.

American company Levis is famous for its classic denim jeans and clothing pieces. The brand is renowned for recalling nostalgia and older times through its fashionable denim jeans.

Fans have observed that even though it’s not been long since the group debuted in the industry, they are already collecting brand endorsements showcasing their power and influence. One fan tweeted:

More about NewJeans

Hanni, Minji, Haerin, Danielle, and Hyein of the girl group debuted in July 2020 under ADOR and HYBE LABELS. They have been in the limelight with their latest songs, like Hype Boy, OMG, and Ditto. Fans have been praising them for their music, which has brought fresh air to the public.

The group continues to make records as their song Ditto spends 76 days at the No.1 position on the Melon chart. The song has reportedly beaten BTS’ Dynamite’s record of spending 75 days on the Melon daily chart.

NewJeans also won three awards, including the New Artist Award, The Best K-pop album, and the best K-pop song of the year at the Korean Music Awards.

