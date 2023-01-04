Rookie girl group NewJeans has achieved a new personal record with their new mini-album OMG. According to an update by Hanteo Chart, OMG sold more than 480,000 copies on its first day of sales alone, surpassing the first week sales of the girl group’s eponymous debut album.

Interestingly, the quintet's debut mini-album of the same name marked the highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history. Their debut mini-album sold a total of 311, 271 copies in the first week of its release, beating labelmate LE SSERAFIM to achieve the highest first-week sales of any K-pop girl group debut album to date.

NewJeans’ OMG topped Hanteo’s daily album chart

NewJeans' new mini-album OMG, consisting of the tracks OMG and Ditto, has been doing exceptionally well on the global music charts ever since its release.

On January 2, 203, OMG topped Hanteo’s daily album chart upon its release. Moreover, the eponymous title track rose to second rank on the real-time charts of Korean music streaming sites such as Melon, Bugs, and Genie.

The first spot was taken by their pre-release song Ditto, which ranked first on Bugs and Genie. Bunnies, the group's fandom, took to social media to celebrate this wonderful achievement by the OMG singers.

#1 BORN PINK - 1,542,950

#2 Girls - 1,126,068

#3 After LIKE - 924,363

#4 THE ALBUM - 689,066

#5 I love - 678,652

#6 CHESHIRE - 633,248

#7

#8. ANTIFRAGILE - 567,673



[#STATISTICS] Highest 1st week sales by K-pop girl groups [Hanteo]:
#1 BORN PINK - 1,542,950
#2 Girls - 1,126,068
#3 After LIKE - 924,363
#4 THE ALBUM - 689,066
#5 I love - 678,652
#6 CHESHIRE - 633,248
#7 #OMG - 582,358* still counting
#8. ANTIFRAGILE - 567,673

NEWJEANS Charts @NewJeansCharts



#1. NewJeans – 445 hours *still counting*

#2. (G)I-DLE – 440 hours

#3. IVE – 368 hours

#4. aespa – 117 hours



4th Gen Groups with the Most RAKs of All Time:
#1. NewJeans – 445 hours *still counting*
#2. (G)I-DLE – 440 hours
#3. IVE – 368 hours
#4. aespa – 117 hours

The talented five-member group's new song OMG soared atop iTunes Top Songs charts in nine regions, including prominent Asian countries Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

OMG also recorded the highest number of stock pre-orders at 800,000, which is nearly double the number of about 450, 000 stock pre-orders that NewJeans achieved with their eponymous debut EP. OMG's stock pre-orders are the highest number achieved by any girl group debut album in history.

NewJeans proceeds to donate album sales to a worthy cause

NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

The talented quintet was formed by ADOR, a subsidiary under HYBE, and debuted their pre-release single Attention on July 22, 2022. The rookie group subsequently made their official debut with their eponymous mini-album New Jeans on August 1, 2022, with the title track Hype Boy and b-side track Cookie.

Recently, the girl group and their agency ADOR made a heartfelt donation to the social welfare organization Snail of Love in order to support those who have hearing impairments. The donation comes from their recent album sales.

ADOR also revealed that they plan to make annual donations from a portion of their album sale profits. The agency further revealed in a statement:

“We’re happy to participate in the meaningful act of gifting sound. We will create good music so that NewJeans’s music can be conveyed to even more people.”

Recent donations made by the girl group will support cochlear implant surgeries and speech rehabilitation procedures.

