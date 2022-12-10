NewJeans & their MBTI types: Check out the Attention singers' personalities

The latest idol group jumping on the MBTI bandwagon is ADOR’s NewJeans. The rookie girl group is finally revealing more of their personalities to fans and their latest episode of Jeans’ ZINE, titled MBTI Exploration Time, gives fans a deeper understanding of the members.

For those who are new to the term MBTI, it stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. People take these tests to determine which of the 16 personalities they belong to, and it helps them get to know more about their characteristics. It’s been a growing trend among idols to take this test and discover their personality types.

Here are NewJeans MBTIs and their personality checks

1) Minji - ESTJ

Minji is the latest to join Jake (ENHYPEN), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), BamBam (GOT7), and Minhyuk (BTOB) in the ESTJ K-pop idol category.

ESTJ stands for Extraverted, Observant, Thinking, and Judging. People with this personality are referred to as Executives who are sensible, organized, and are community representatives of traditions.

Executives are valued for their clear advice and guidance, and they happily lead the way on difficult paths. Executives who take pride in bringing people together frequently take on roles as community organizers.

Newjeans' Minji being the eunnie (elder sister) of the group has all these qualities which could be perfect for the leader of a rising rookie group

2) Hanni - INFP

The INFP personality type is known as the Mediator, notable for their creativity and strong emotions. It is a common type among idols such as DK (SEVENTEEN), Mashiro (Kep1er), Hongjoong (ATEEZ), and Bora (Cherry Bullet) and now Hanni as well.

These unusual personality types are usually quiet, open-minded, and imaginative, and they approach everything they do with vibrance and creativity. NewJeans' Hanni's artistry was captured during a Light Jeans episode where she drew a koala bear sleeping on a tree. Her band members praised her for her portrayal of realism and attention to detail.

3) Danielle - ENFP

ENFP, also known as the campaigner, is another common personality type among K-pop idols. Danielle from NewJeans joins KeeHo (P1Harmony), Yeri (Red Velvet), RM & V (BTS), and Changbin & Felix (Stray Kids) in the ENFP category

ENFP stands for Extraversion, Intuition, Feeling, and Perception. Individuals with this personality type are known to be enthusiastic, empathetic, and creative. This test could account for Danielle’s creativity as Hanni and Danielle are also credited as co-writers for NewJeans hit song Hype boy.

4) Haerin - ISTP

A Virtuoso is someone with Introverted, Observant, Thinking, and Prospecting personality traits. Virtuosos enjoy helping others and sharing their knowledge, especially with those they care about, and it's a shame they're so rare.

According to Dario Nardi, Ph.D., a personality expert and author of Neuroscience of Personality, ISTPs make up 5.4% of the population, and ISTP accounts for only about 5% of the population.

NewJeans' Haerin joins Han (Stray Kids), Huening Kai (TXT), Nayeon (TWICE), and SUGA (BTS) for their personality traits.

5) Hyein - INFP

The maknae of NewJeans shares the same MBTI as Hanni. People with this personality type are known to be sensitive, caring, and compassionate with a hint of shyness.

Although INFPs are known to be shy, Hyein hasn’t stopped herself from the public spotlight and is here to pursue her idol career with the trending girl groups of fourth-generation idols.

Adam Grant, an organization psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania, has debunked the MBTI tests as meaningless with no evidence. However, people still hop on the test for fun as a way of discovering their personalities and the trend continues on.

Meanwhile, NewJeans is continuously making waves in the K-pop scene with an impressive album sale of 311,271 copies for their debut album New Jeans in the first week of its release. NewJeans have bagged a variety of ambassadorships and endorsement contracts, and even climbed the global recognition scale with their songs Hype Boy and Attention on Billboard top 200.

The girls are here to stay and are set to make their first-ever comeback with their single album “OMG” on January 2, 2023.

