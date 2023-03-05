“Most-awaited BTS and NewJeans interactions”: Minji and Hyein join J-hope on the street dance challenge, sending fans into a frenzy

On March 5, BTS posted through their TikTok account on the street dance challenge video where NewJeans members Minji and Hyein were spotted carrying out the challenge with j-hope. The unexpected interaction between the two group members created a buzz among the fans.

On the street is a new solo single released by BTS’ j-hope on March 3, and is a gift to fans who have shown continuous support for him ahead of his enlistment. The new single also talks about the background from which he aspired to become an artist.

The video started off with Minji and Hyein greeting j-hope with a bow before grooving to their OMG dance. The trio then moved on to the on the street dance challenge, where they were seen jamming to his latest single. Watching the interaction between BTS' j-hope and NewJeans members, one fan tweeted:

penge iuda⁷IA📚 @tinkytae #MINJI &



LEE HYEIN proves again that she is indeed the most successful Army out there



penge iuda⁷IA📚 @tinkytae

Finally, my most-awaited BTS and NewJeans interactions #MINJI & #HYEIN doing the "on the street" challenge with #JHOPE LEE HYEIN proves again that she is indeed the most successful Army out there #뉴진스 #NewJeans #BTS

“NewJeans is the first female and kpop group to appear in BTS TikTok”: Twitterati can’t get enough of the latest video

Fans are elated for the NewJeans members as Hyein is known to be a BTS fan and Minji previously attributed BTS to being her inspiration to get into K-pop. Fans have stated this to be a huge achievement for the NewJeans members. Some fans tweeted that the young K-pop idols have won at life and are the luckiest ARMY. They are also reportedly the first female group to appear in a BTS TikTok video.

Fans have also observed BTS’ J-hope dance a little to NewJeans' OMG. Some fans are also manifesting that the idol will soon complete the on the street challenge with every member under Hybe Labels. Earlier, the MORE singer also completed the challenge with other BTS members, including Jimin and Suga.

One fan tweeted:

“The fact that Hyein has always been an army (ot7) and minji got into kpop thanks to bts i need u and even appeared in permission to dance alongside Hanni now both Hyein and Minji appeared in bts tiktok doing a challenge with hobi. The are first and only female group so far.”

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies



newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies

The fact that Hyein has always been an army (ot7) and minji got into kpop thanks to bts i need u and even appeared in permission to dance alongside Hanni now both Hyein and Minji appeared in bts tiktok doing a challenge with hobi 🥹The are first and only female group so far

Another fan tweeted:

“From choosing jhope merch at a kpop store to literally doing a challenge with him, hyein we’re so proud of you.”

ᕱ ᕱ @80sHYEIN

from choosing jhope merch at a kpop store to literally doing a challenge with him, hyein we're so proud of you! 🥹

tienphotographer @tienphotographr @newjeans_loop hyein meeting jhope is like jhope meeting jcole im so happy for her!! @newjeans_loop hyein meeting jhope is like jhope meeting jcole im so happy for her!!

Later on the same day, BTS’ j-hope also uploaded the challenge with TXT members on TikTok with the caption:

“With my happy TXT dongsaengs that I met while walking down the street Today.”

Fans were elated to see the BTS singer proactively promote his latest single, as his activities with groups including NewJeans and TXT have helped the song continue to reach new achievements. As per Bighit's latest report, on the street has crossed over 3,294,00 streams in the Spotify Daily Top 50 - Global Charts in just one day of its release.

The song debuted with an overall total of 4,408,763 streams on the Spotify counter. j-hope has collaborated with American rapper J. Cole for the latest single. The BTS member also shared the TikTok challenge with the NewJeans member on his Instagram story.

More about BTS’ j-hope and NewJeans

BTS j-hope is the main vocalist, dancer, and rapper of the group. He has been credited with solo albums including Jack In The Box and Hope World and has produced songs including Blue Side, MORE, and on the street. He has also been actively interacting with BTS members and fans on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, members Minji and Hyein debuted with the group in July 2022, and have since created hit songs including Ditto, OMG, and Hype Boy. Fans are of the opinion that their music videos and songs have something different that makes them captivating and attractive. They feel that is the reason they are gaining attention so rapidly.

BTS recently won the "favorite music group" award at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 and became the most awarded group in the category, while NewJeans snagged away three awards at the Korean Music Awards.

