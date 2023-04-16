"He not interested lol": Video of Shawn Mendes pushing away Camila Cabello after their kiss at Coachella goes viral

A video of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes pushing away his ex-girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, after sharing a kiss at Coachella has gone viral. On April 14, the former partners were seen spending time with each other at the music festival held in Indio, California.

In the viral video, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can be seen enjoying a performance in the crowd, as the latter leans forward and they share a kiss.

Camila e Shawn ontem no Coachella

For the night's event, the 24-year-old Stitches singer can be seen wearing a t-shirt with beige pants and completing the look with a bandana. Meanwhile, Cabello wore a white top and denim cargo pants.

The video, which comes after the duo began dating in July 2019 and parted ways in November 2021, has sparked several fan reactions online:

Netizens think Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kiss was a PR stunt

After the video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at Coachella went viral, Twitterati had mixed reactions. Several users were shocked by the move since the duo appeared friendly and platonic during the first half of the show.

Others celebrated their reunion, while some suggested the public kissing to be nothing but a PR stunt.

Everyone after seeing Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at Coachella be like:

Everyone after seeing Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at Coachella be like:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shippers right now be like:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shippers right now be like:

this girl's reaction to finding out shawn mendes and camila cabello were behind her is so funny

Seeing Shawn and Camila talking to each other after so long

me seeing the pictures of shawn and camila at coachella has this energy

Brief recap of Shawn and Camila's relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were friends for many years before they began dating in July 2019.

Throughout the summer, they were seen engaging in PDA, and in August of that year, they made their first big public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they gave a duet performance of Senorita.

cleaning your tl with shawn hugging camila from behind

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Shawn and Camila quarantined together in Miami. During an interview with Audacy Check In in August 2021, Mendes said:

"Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful."

The duo appeared at several red carpet events together and became one of the most loved couples in the music industry. However, in November 2021, the duo announced their breakup via a joint statement on Instagram.

As of writing, neither Shawn nor Camila has addressed their viral kissing video on social media.

