5 popular BLACKPINK hairstyles perfect for Summer 2023

BLACKPINK members have gorgeous hairstyles both on and off stage. With their worldwide tours, the singers can often be seen tweaking their hairstyles to fit the climate conditions of their concert locations. From ponytails to space buns, they have some of the best hairstyles to beat the heat.

Among all the BLACKPINK members, Lisa has some of the best summer-friendly hairdos. The Thai rapper often rocks short hair and has some chic hairstyles that one can replicate. If you have longer hair, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose have some great hairdos that one can use as inspiration for summer 2023.

BLACKPINK members have some of the best hairstyles for summers

1) Jisoo's messy bun

FLOWER MV had Jisoo sporting some really fashionable hairstyles. However, when it comes to summer-friendly hairdos, the messy bun she paired with her dark floral gown is one of the best. The hairstyle is chic and sophisticated, tying in perfectly with her pearl necklace and earrings.

The BLACKPINK member's updo is quite easy to replicate, requiring minimal styling and maintenance. To begin with, one will need to bunch up all the hair and tie it into a loose bun. Once done, take some locks out and style them into soft waves. This will help frame the face and give the hairstyle a softer look.

Light and feathery bangs keep the hairdo from looking too blunt. The finishing touch is teasing the bun to create texture, making the hairstyle more lived in. Keeping all your hair away from your face and neck, this is perfect for a humid summer.

2) Jennie's braided hair

Jennie often rocks braids and the hairstyle is one of the best to beat the heat. Braids keep one's hair in place and are especially great for humid conditions. If one has frizzy hair, this hairdo is the way to go. This edgy hairstyle is perfect for all occasions and is extremely low-maintenance.

To achieve the BLACKPINK member's look, the hair needs to be divided in half and tied into pigtails. One will need to leave out two locks from the top of the crown for the mini braids.

Then simply braid the hair from the top and go as far down as possible without tufts of hair sticking out. The hair tips can be styled using hair wax or hair gel to give the ends a pointed look.

3) Rose's sleek hairdo

Sleek hairstyles are Rose's signature look. The BLACKPINK member often opts for sleek, side-parted hairdos, especially when she pairs them with ponytails or buns. Sleek hairdos are great for summer as the flyaways stay tamed and the chances of frizzy hair are much less.

This look is easy to achieve, as one simply needs to part their hair down the side and tie it neatly into a ponytail. If there are any flyaways, you can use hair wax or hair gel to tame them. The look requires minimal styling, as one can let their natural hair texture shine through.

4) Lisa's bangs and braided buns

Lisa has some of the best hairdos for the summer. The K-pop idol has often sported short hair and she styles it into cute hairdos, which are great when one is out and about. She makes sure to incorporate her iconic bangs into all her hairstyles but loves to experiment with different updos for the rest of her hair.

The BLACKPINK member's braided buns are quite unique and perfect for summertime. To begin with, the hair needs to be divided in half and tied into pigtails. After that, the pigtails need to be tightly braided to avoid any flyaways. After twisting the braid and tying it up, one can adorn it with their choice of accessories.

5) Lisa's space buns

Space buns are the go-to stage hairstyle for the BLACKPINK member and she has often experimented with them. Lisa's space bun hairstyle is not just summer-friendly but also fun to wear, making it one of the best hairstyles for music festivals.

To replicate the K-pop idol's hairstyle, before tying the pigtails, one will need to leave out a few face-framing locks. Lisa did not curl her locks, but they can be curled ever so slightly for a softer look. After that, the pigtails can be wrapped tightly into space buns and the updo is good to go.

This hairstyle is easy to do at home and does not require much styling. It is also very low-maintenance as the strands stay put, thanks to the tightly bound space buns.

