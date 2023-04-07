What are BLACKPINK's Lisa's 5 best hairstyles?

BLACKPINK's Lisa has had a huge influence on the beauty industry, whether with her trendy makeup or hairstyles for her music videos. The Pink Venom singer has experimented with many different looks and is well-known for her iconic straight-cut bangs.

The 26-year-old Thai rapper recently celebrated her birthday on March 27, 2023. Her hairstyle of choice for her special day was minimal and low-maintenance. She adorned her hair with a red bow and styled her bangs into a soft C-shape.

The K-pop idol flaunted her long hair in its natural color. She wore her hair down for her birthday, which went perfectly with her bow-accented dress. Here are some of the top hairstyles Lisa has sported since her debut.

BLACKPINK's Lisa incorporates her signature straight-cut bangs in all her hairstyles

1) Space buns

One can often spot the LALISA singer wearing space buns. Whether for an everyday look or stage performances, Lisa loves going for a space bun hairstyle.

She recently rocked this hairstyle for the Born Pink tour, where she used red ribbons to adorn her space buns. In Pink Venom MV, the K-pop idol can be seen with a half-up half-down hairstyle, to which she adds her space buns. The pink hair color takes it up a notch, making her look ethereal.

She also experimented with space buns when she had shorter hair. The singer took a sporty angle to the hairstyle and paired it with Adidas gear. Earlier, she had also tried weaving neon highlights to her space buns, a great hairstyle to rock during a music festival.

2) Pigtails

Lisa has sported pigtails in many different ways. From impersonating the Squid Game doll Younghee to putting up her hair in long pigtails, the BLACKPINK member has tried them all.

For the Youth With You competition, the singer had her hair up in pigtails. Instead of going heavy on the bangs, she kept them soft and feathery, just enough to frame her face beautifully. She has also tried out low pigtails, curling her hair slightly to amp up the look.

One of her most striking pigtail hairstyles was the one she sported for LALISA MV. She had her hair colored into an ashy blonde and kept her bangs on the heavier side. The hairstyle gave the singer an edgy and cool look.

3) Dutch braids

Dutch braids are one of the more artistic hairstyles the MONEY singer has gone for. For LALISA, she rocked an iconic Dutch braid look with multiple braids gathering her hair in different directions.

To make the look edgier, Lisa styled some of her locks into tendrils creeping around her forehead. The swirls defined her facial features and helped frame her face.

She has also experimented with twin Dutch braids. This is more of an everyday look that is suitable for all occasions. She brought back her straight-cut bangs for the look, making it a fun yet comfortable hairstyle.

4) High ponytail

Everyone loves a classic high ponytail. The BLACKPINK member has often sported this hairstyle and ensures her high ponytails are extra sleek. She also wraps a lock of hair around the hair tie for a seamless look.

The Shut Down singer usually goes for straight hair when pulling her hair up in a ponytail. This gives the hairstyle a polished, edgy look, perfectly fitting for the image she goes for in her music videos.

To make it more fun, she often experiments with hair colors. Different colors add variety to her ponytail look, making the hairstyle more customized to fit the theme.

5) Fun hair colors

Lisa has had fun with hair colors ever since her debut. She has often been spotted with blonde, pink, and light brown hair.

For Pink Venom, the singer sported a muted pink hair color. She styled it multiple ways for the MV, ranging from space buns to sleek straight hair. She also rocked short pink hair, although that was between BLACKPINK comebacks.

She has also had fun with experimental looks like the iconic two-toned hair. The K-pop idol had dyed the lower half of her hair blonde, and the upper half was dyed black, creating an interesting contrast. She also tried this look when she had shorter hair, proving it looks great for all hair lengths.

