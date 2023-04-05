What lipsticks do BLACKPINK members use? YSL and Dior are top choices

BLACKPINK members have always had stunning makeup looks, whether it's for stage performances or red-carpet appearances. Lips are an important aspect of any makeup look, and the girl group prefers natural lip tints to bold colors.

BLACKPINK members are the faces of world-renowned beauty brands. From Hera to M.A.C., here are the lipsticks the K-pop girl group members swear by and where you can get them.

1) Jisoo

Jisoo is the brand ambassador for Dior and they went out of their way to honor her special day by creating a custom shade for her. Not only was the shade numbered after her birthday, shade 031 for her January 3 birth date. The beauty brand also named it after her favorite fruit, Strawberry.

Dior Addict Lip Glow is a lip balm that provides a healthy dose of color to the lips. The formula uses natural-origin ingredients to provide a long-lasting glow. The product is deeply hydrating for the lips due to the infusion of cherry oil. The BLACKPINK member's custom shade is a chic strawberry pink.

The product retails for $40 on the Dior website.

2) Jennie

Jennie has been an ambassador for the beauty brand for quite some time and they have recently launched a gloss product together. The BLACKPINK member is often seen wearing the shade 462 called Speechless. The brand recently launched the product on Amazon.

HERA Sensual Nude Gloss has a plumping effect on the lips. It provides a healthy shine and gives the look of glass-like lips. The texture of the gloss is smooth and it does not leave a tacky feeling after application. The lip product comes in soft shades to help one replicate the famous tinted lip look many K-pop idols sport.

The product retails for $39.99 on Amazon.

3) Rose

Rose has used YSL as her beauty brand of choice for a very long time. The BLACKPINK member is known for her uber-natural looks and she uses lip products to achieve that. She usually goes for pinkish hues or rose-toned shades for her everyday looks.

YSL The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick in shade 203 is the product she usually goes for. She uses the shade Restricted Pink to achieve her no-makeup makeup look. The formula has a creamy texture and leaves behind a matte finish. The product is smudge-proof and leaves one with smooth, moisturized lips.

The product retails for $39 on the Yves Saint Laurent website.

4) Lisa

Lisa loves a good nude lip moment and M.A.C. has a nice range of natural nudes. The BLACKPINK member has been seen wearing lip products from the beauty brand. As their global ambassador, she has often modeled for their lip shades, but her color of choice is Marrakesh-Mere.

M.A.C. Powder Kiss Lipstick in Marrakesh-Mere has an orangish brown tint to it. It is a matte lipstick which has a blurring effect on the lips. The lipstick is not too pigmented, giving the lips a soft touch of color, and making it perfect for natural makeup looks.

The product retails for $25 on the M.A.C. website.

