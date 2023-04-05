What temporary tattoos did BLACKPINK members have? Designs and meaning explored

BLACKPINK members might be highly experimental with their fashion and makeup looks, however, the K-pop girl group members have always kept away from getting permanently inked.

BLACKPINK members have taken the world by storm with their fashion sense and experimental looks. From being ambassadors to global giants in the fashion industry to having stunning outfits on stage, the K-pop girl group has always made a statement with their unique fashion sense.

However, the singers have always shied away from getting inked. The K-pop idols have not confirmed any permanent tattoos on their bodies, but some eagle-eyed fans have caught brief glimpses of some of the temporary tattoos the singers might have.

BLACKPINK members are yet to confirm if they have any permanent tattoos on their body

1) Jisoo

BLINKs have spotted the oldest member of BLACKPINK with a heart tattoo above her ribs. The heart tattoo is small and hard to notice, making it easy to conceal.

The design was intricate and carefully done and came as quite a surprise to fans. Netizens believed the tattoo was permanent as Jisoo and Rose visited a tattoo parlor while they were in LA for their tour.

However, the FLOWER singer confirmed during a fan sign that the tattoo was indeed temporary. The heart symbol holds special meaning to Jisoo as she incorporates them in her official signature, so one can understand why she would choose the heart over other tattoo designs.

2) Jennie

Jennie does not have any known permanent tattoos, but she did have a temporary one before she debuted, as reported by Koreaboo.

The BLACKPINK member had a temporary tattoo reading "Stay Strong" while she was still a trainee. This tattoo was majorly to keep her motivated and not lose hope in her dreams of becoming an idol.

The Shut Down singer was a trainee for six years before she debuted. So to keep her spirits high, she used this temporary tattoo. The design used a stylized font for the text and looked stunning on her wrist.

3) Lisa

Lisa has never opened up about any permanent tattoos, but she was recently spotted with a supposed tattoo when her Harper's Bazaar solo cover was released.

The tattoo is placed just above her ribs on the left, more towards the back. Lisa has been vocal about her favorite flower, the edelweiss. The ink seems to be just that from what can be seen in the cover photo.

Edelweiss represents loyalty, fidelity, reliability, and dependability. The flower stands for these as it grows in the harsh environment of the alpine and thrives in a condition where most flora cannot survive.

4) Rose

Rose does not have any known permanent tattoos. The BLACKPINK member was recently spotted with a minuscule "h" on her arm. However, the Pink Venom singer was quick to confirm that it was not permanent.

The tattoo is also visible in the sixth and seventh images of the collection of photos she recently posted of her attending the Sulwhasoo event. As she lounges on the sofa, the tiny tattoo can be spotted on the bicep of her right arm.

Rose had this temporary tattoo to remind her of her pet dog, Hank. While she was on tour, she wanted her pet to be constantly by her side, which is why she got the temporary ink until she was reunited with her pet.

