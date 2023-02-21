“Jisoo solo is coming” takes over Twitter trends as BLACKPINK fans rejoice the singer announcing her solo debut

On February 21, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be making her much-awaited solo debut as the last member of the quartet to go solo. YGE revealed that the music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed overseas, and added that details about the same cannot be made public yet.

The agency, however, did disclose that it is the most expensive BLACKPINK music video ever filmed to date.

“The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed overseas for all the [filming] locations in strict secrecy. It is worth anticipating as we invested the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date.”

Delighted with the news, fans have taken to social media to trend “Jisoo solo is coming,” in response to YG Entertainment confirming the Snowdrop star’s solo debut.

jisoo pics @jichujpg JISOO SOLO IS COMING

JISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/TGMccsumlP

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans pour in congratulatory messages for the Snowdrop star in response to her announcing her solo debut

honors lisa @honorslisa KIM JISOO, it's your turn now!



JISOO SOLO IS COMING KIM JISOO, it’s your turn now! JISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/47FPI9qtAp

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans took to social media to congratulate the idol for announcing her much-awaited solo debut and filming the costliest music video in the group’s history.

Previously, their comeback songs Pink Venom and Shut Down from their second full album BORN PINK, which was released in September last year, were named the most expensive BLACKPINK music video production at the time. Fans also noted that the art director who helmed BLACKPINK’s Shut Down and Pink Venom has been roped in to work on the Snowdrop star’s solo debut.

It seems that Jisoo’s unnamed solo debut has now surpassed that figure and fans’ reactions are proof of that.

❄️ @___sloane watch out jisoo solo is coming

PROD BY JISOO @kthchichu She really knows what she's doing and i trust her with that!

and this solo of hers will be HUGE! istg🧎🏻‍♂️



JISOO SOLO IS COMING She really knows what she's doing and i trust her with that!and this solo of hers will be HUGE! istg🧎🏻‍♂️JISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/oBzSHv65HV

min лингвистка @makimaitgir1 jisoo solo is coming and I smile

. @VrealGood Jisolo news update on CHUSDAY yes she planned this. Lmao



JISOO SOLO IS COMING Jisolo news update on CHUSDAY yes she planned this. LmaoJISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/eFBPo1iyys

krysooyaaa♡ @krysooyaaa HELLO GOOD MORNING JISOO SOLO IS COMING

kenji 𓅓 @yk2aii



JISOO SOLO IS COMING

JISOO SOLO DEBUT STAGE AT COACHELLAJISOO SOLO IS COMING JISOO SOLO DEBUT STAGE AT COACHELLA JISOO SOLO IS COMING 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/QarBbkreS8

chaesoo pics @jpgchaesoo JISOO SOLO IS COMING JISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/CID5VvgPIK

BLACKPINK’s art director, stylists, YG’s dancers, and staff members are all currently stationed in Los Angeles, USA, and fans believe it is a solid hint that Jisoo’s music video is being shot somewhere in the city.

Notably, Jisoo is the last member of the group to make her solo debut. Jennie was the first member to debut solo with the electrifying rap track SOLO in 2018. After almost three years, in 2021, Rosé made her solo debut with her album R with the title track On The Ground and b-side track Gone.

In September, Lisa debuted her solo album, titled after her own name LALISA with the b-side track MONEY, breaking numerous records as well. Two years after BLACKPINK’s younger members released their solo albums, the group’s oldest member will mark her solo debut.

Additionally, YG Entertainment claimed that BLACKPINK’s oldest member will be reborn as a solo artist through her solo debut outside of group activities, and hence, they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure success for the singer who has poured her heart into making sure fans love her music.

YG Entertainment shared that the Snowdrop star took time off her busy schedule and worked hard to record and re-record her album until the artist was creatively satisfied with her project. The music video will maximize BLACKPINK's oldest member's inherent charisma and star power.

What are BLACKPINK members currently upto?

𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙮𝘾𝙝𝙪 @jisoovibe_chu The art director of Blackpink Shutdown and Pink venom was in LA too 🤤



JISOO SOLO IS COMING The art director of Blackpink Shutdown and Pink venom was in LA too 🤤JISOO SOLO IS COMING https://t.co/7ydC38qCpS

BLACKPINK members are currently on their ambitious world tour BORN PINK, the most expensive world tour any K-pop girl group has undertaken, and are globetrotting the world, attracting a whopping 1.5 million fans from around the world.

They have added more tour dates in Mexico and Australia and will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 4 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and will be traveling across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East in the summer months.

They will be headlining the popular North American music festival Coachella in the U.S. in April as one of the headliners, and the UK-based music festival British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park, London in July.

