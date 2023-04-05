5 BLACKPINK nail designs that are must for Summer 2023

With recent comebacks and Jisoo's solo debut, BLACKPINK members have some great nail designs from which one can take inspiration.

The K-pop girl group members are fashion icons and ambassadors of leading fashion and beauty brands. Their nail designs are a crucial part of their outfits and play a massive role in the themes the singers are going for.

All the nail designs featured here have been created by the famous nail technician Park Eunkyung. BLACKPINK often reaches out to the founder of Unistella for their nail sets. She has also worked with K-pop giants like G-Dragon and members of the girl group NewJeans.

BLACKPINK members have endless nail inspo for the upcoming summer

1) Multi-colored floral ombre nails

The FLOWER MV is an absolute beauty, and Jisoo has incorporated floral motifs throughout the music video. The dark shimmer nails helped tie the whole look with the Fernand dress.

Jisoo's nails use a combination of iridescence and ombre effect. She wore a darker color to match her dress for the ombre nails, and the rest used a lighter iridescent color to create contrast.

The BLACKPINK member incorporated flowers for all her nails to match them to the overall theme of the music video. The flowers are in warm red hues compared to the cold dark blue base for added intrigue.

2) Black and white floral nails

Jisoo incorporated a lot of floral motifs in her FLOWER music video, which drew inspiration from her Korean heritage. For this nail art, the base is plain white, and the floral art is reminiscent of traditional Korean brush paint.

The floral art has a blurred effect, creating a dreamy look for the nails. The BLACKPINK member incorporated flowers usually found in traditional Korean art, such as cherry blossoms.

She kept the colors to a minimum, as traditional Korean brushwork used black ink for the art. The nails tie in well with the background with the same motifs as Jisoo stuns in an all-black blouse and skirt set.

3) Black and white french manicure

The French manicure is a classic design that looks great with all the nail shapes and skin tones. With the Baby Boomer nail art going viral, french manicures are back on trend and better than ever.

Rose's french manicure uses a black base in contrast to the skin-toned pink that is usually utilized for this nail art. It goes well with her black outfit and neon green jacket. The white tips tie in the whole nail art, staying true to the classic french manicure.

To add intrigue to the nails, the BLACKPINK member went in with a metallic ring pierced into her pinky nail in one hand and a metallic gun stick-on accent on her ring finger's nail in the other.

4) Red leopard-print nails

The nail art will stay forever iconic as the nail tech crafted the nails using cherry red lace to best match Jennie's outfit. The look was monochromatic from top to bottom, with a red lace mask to match it.

The nails used a leopard print pattern to match the theme the look was going for. The tips are kept sharp to go along with the animal theme that the whole outfit radiates.

The BLACKPINK member's Alaia dress went really well with the nail art, giving the scene an artistic touch. She paired it with Chanel rings to bring a touch of bling to the otherwise monochromatic look.

5) Pearl-accented nails

Jisoo's pearl-accented nails stood out when she played Geomungo in the Pink Venom MV. The BLACKPINK member looked ethereal as she plucked on the strings, and the nails played into it.

The singer used black as the base color and created intrigue by using the ombre effect on some nails. The singer used both long and short versions of the same for different scenes.

The shorter variants used cloud accents, similar to the cloud motif used in traditional Korean art. They had an all-black base with floral and cloud-shaped pearl accents on them. The black base color made the accents stand out even more, creating a nice contrast.

Poll : 0 votes