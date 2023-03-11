What is a Baby Boomers nail trend?

If you are looking for a new nail art to try, you can go for the Baby Boomers nails. The baby boomer nail trend is a contemporary take on the classic French manicure that we are all familiar with.

The difference is that the French manicure uses a crisp line to separate the pink and white sections. On the other hand, Baby Boomers nails don't create a separation between the two, and the pink gradually transitions into white, creating an elongating effect.

The beauty of this nail trend is that it looks gorgeous with every nail shape. Hence, regardless of your preference, you can try this trend.

Baby Boomers nails use the same colors as the traditional French manicure

Baby Boomers nails are also known as French Ombre or French Fade, with the name coming from the ombre effect created by the pink and white shade. They use the same colors as the traditional French manicure, but the fading gives it a modern touch.

Instead of the stark difference between the two shades as done in the traditional version, this rendition has a seamless flow to it due to the gradual transition. The reason this nail trend is blowing up is because of the elongating effect it has on the nails.

The Baby Boomers nail trend is great for people who like subtle manicures. It is easy to take this nail art up a notch with stones, glitter, gold foil, pearls, and much more. So feel free to experiment with it to add a unique touch to the Baby Boomers nail trend.

Why are Baby Boomers nails so famous?

The reason it has been named as the Baby Boomers nails is because the French manicure originated in the post-World War II era, the age of the Baby Boomers. It was a popular choice for nail art back in the 40s when everyone was getting their nails painted a subtle shade of pink with a stripe of white at the tip.

One of the biggest reasons this is currently trending is the versatility of this nail art. It uses a pink shade close to the natural nail color, and the blended out white tips give a slight definition without making it too sharp. It is also a low-maintainence nail art, which is perfect for people with faster growing nails as the bare nail closely matches the pink.

How to get Baby Boomers nails at home?

Not everyone is a big fan of the nail salon, and learning to do your nails at home is a skill. It is also a therapeutic evening activity for the weekend when you can take your time doing your nails for the upcoming week.

To create this nail art, you will need a pink shade that matches your nails closely with the white nail paint, some top coat, makeup wedge and nail polish remover. If you have a base coat handy, that would be even better.

Start by cleaning your nails with some nail polish remover and follow up with a layer of base coat. Next goes the pink shade, which will be the base of your nail art. Prepare your makeup sponge with pink at the base and white at the top. Dab it on to each of your nails, adding more nail paint to the sponge as and when needed. If you are happy with the results, you can leave it at this step and let it dry before applying the top coat. If you want more opacity, go in with the sponge again after the previous layer has dried. Once you are done with the top coat, make sure to clean the cuticles and surrounding areas for a clean look. You can even use a nail polish remover pen as it tends to make the clean-up job easier.

Baby Boomers nails are a fan favorite of the brides, as this goes with almost every wedding dress. If you want the dress to steal the show but also want your nails to look well-manicured, this is the look most brides go for.

