5 best DIY French Manicure ideas

The French manicure is a classic nail trend in which nail artists and beauty enthusiasts have repeatedly expanded beyond the iconic sheer off-white tips.

A French manicure is usually done by starting off with a basic manicure, shaping the nails and coating them in a beige or sheer pink tone. Each nail is then given a white tip. Applying a transparent top coat gives nails a shine and helps the manicure to last longer.

These manicures last up to two to three weeks if gel nail polish is used. Sported by many celebrities in multiple forms, these manicures are easy to achieve and look simple yet elegant.

Nail trends have changed the simple white tip to blingy glittery ones and have given a twist to the iconic manicure with rhinestones, graphic designs, and much more. Easy to achieve at home, here are five amazing French manicure ideas.

Pastel French Tip and 4 other French manicure ideas to try at home

1) Barbie French Manicure

Since the Barbiecore trend has been en vogue lately, the Barbie French Manicure is an inevitable choice for beauty enthusiasts. Sported by Dua Lip for the Barbie’s world premiere, the manicure took the internet by storm. These playful pink French tips are easy to do by creating a two-tone French manicure.

Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong, who created this look for Dua Lipa, stated that for the pink base she used OPI Nail Lacquer in the shade Hi Barbie!, while the Alpine Snow shade has been used on the tips. This striking contrast complimented well with the No Lies singer’s rhinestone dress. A subtle yet classy manicure with a pop of pink and classic white, this Barbie manicure is an easy DIY choice for anyone to try.

2) Criss Cross French Tip

Criss-cross French tips are a fresh take on the classic French manicure. These look fantastic on oval nails and blend the famous nail trend by creating a wavy design of criss-cross tips in two shades.

It is a color-blocked French tip that one can achieve by creating a V on the tip of the nails. Start by prepping the nails and then apply a base coat, which should ideally be a pastel or sheer shade. Once the base coat has dried, rest the hands on a comfortable base and make a thin line with one color and another with the second color of one's choice. Use a Q-tip to wipe out excess nail paint. One can also opt for a single color for the criss-cross effect.

3) Pastel French Tip

Pastel French tips are a fresh twist to monochrome French nails. Incorporating classy, simple, and popular pastel shades into the tip nail trend, pastel French manicures are minimal yet exceptionally chic.

Once the nails have been prepped and shaped, proceed to apply the base coat and wait for it to dry. Instead of the white tip, use pastel shades like mint, blush, and baby blue. One can also double the tips with dual-pastel shades. Wipe the excess nail paint with a Q-tip and seal the manicure with a top coat.

4) The Micro-French Tip

Euphoria star Zendaya sported the micro-French tip on her visit to India for the NMACC inauguration ceremony. The micro French tip is a manicure done on nails with short lengths and round edges.

After prepping one's nails, they need to create a lip-gloss-like base with nude pink nail polish and finish the manicure with a thin white line that extends to the entire nail edge. It is a clean and fresh nail look with a subtle white base and black tips.

5) Reverse French Manicure

A spinoff nail trend of the classic manicure, this nail art is an inverted design of the original manicure. Beauty enthusiasts can style this reverse manicure in countless ways and it looks visually appealing as well.

Once the nails are prepped, paint them in a subtle coloured base, instead of using a darker shade to paint the tip of the nails, create the same thin-layered tip on the cuticle end. One can also opt for a combination of white, sheer base shades with pastel reverse tips.

French Manicures are evergreen and easy to ace at home. What makes them trending are the variations that nail art enthusiasts bring to the classic pink and white manicure.