Who is Donni Davy? Everything to know about Euphoria’s MUA as she secures investment for Half Magic

Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy, the owner of vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand Half Magic, has recently secured an investment for her venture, led by Alliance Consumer Growth. Making iridescent eye-shadows and glitter a makeup phenomenon, the 33-year-old makeup artist has now made headlines by closing an investment round with significant participation from Euphoria's production house A24, Access Entertainment, and Imaginary Ventures.

A24 has held a majority stake in the makeup line since its launch in 2022, and this funding is set to be used for retail launches in the U.S. and towards driving further awareness of key talent partnerships, as stated by Half Magic Beauty's general manager Michelle Liu.

Owing to her unique vision and makeup looks with lavish amounts of glitter, #euphoriamakeup has 2.5 billion views on TikTok and counting. The animal-friendly and human-safe makeup line states on its website:

"With HALF MAGIC, unleash your creativity to experiment with new fantasy selves, all while relying on clinically-tested safety and performance."

Meet Donni Davy, the force behind Half Magic

Donni Davy, the pioneer of a Gen-Z makeup movement set apart with its gems, bright glitters, and winged eyeliners, was born and raised in Venice. After graduating from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, with a BFA in Photography, the makeup mogul started working as a film and TV makeup artist.

In 2012, Davy kickstarted her career by taking a crash course on under the guidance of Jane Dalli, an established makeup department head in the industry. She went on to work with acting students at Los Angeles, before graduating to working as a makeup head for Kicks, her first feature film job.

She has since worked in several projects, key among them being Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and of course, the much-acclaimed Euphoria, which landed her two Emmys. Donni used Half Magic's products to create the looks in Euphoria season 2.

About Half Magic

The brand's official website states that the makeup artist has been dreaming of "impossible-to-find makeup products and shades since her first film job." Half Magic is her way of introducing new makeup creativity to the world. Donni Davy's brand boasts vegan, cruelty-free, intensely saturated pigments in multi-dimensional shimmers and matte shades.

As an all-inclusive makeup range, the brand portrays a beautiful message on its website:

"HALF MAGIC is for makeup extroverts and introverts, newbies and pros, young and old. It’s for the boldest of the bold, as well as the understated minimalist. It’s for the red carpet, the silver screen, or the grocery store."

With wild and whimsical colors, the brand has curated the following products, as per its website:

Eye makeup: Chromaddiction and Glitterpill in eye makeup to build high-pigment eye makeup looks with dimension and depth.

Face makeup: Lighttrap - a highlighter that imparts a unique ethereal glow, and Dew-Lock- a setting spray to lock in that dewy soft-focus finish.

Lip makeup: The lip makeup range consists of Mouthcloud - a velvety-soft whipped lip cream in intensely saturated shades. And Sculptitude - a dual lip-liner to help create lip ombré to lip halo looks.

Adornments: The adornments category has Face Gems - self-adhesive eye-makeup rhinestones donned by Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie on Euphoria. Donni Davy herself shares multiple makeup looks on herself featuring face gems.

To make the process of achieving fantasy makeup looks easier, Half Magic also features makeup tools like the Adornment Tweezers to place the rhinestones with precision, the Wing Magician - a reusable silicone eyeliner guide, and the Precision Eyeliner Brush to ace the perfect winged eyeliner every time.

With Half Magic, Donni Davy aspires to empower individuals to celebrate their unique creativity and embrace the transformative power of makeup by using colorful lip shades or glitters and rhinestones as a means of self-expression.