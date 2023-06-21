5 popular waterproof eyeliners perfect for Summer 2023

Whether it be a subtle eyeliner look or a dramatic eye makeup, waterproof eyeliners are a must-have if one doesn't want it all washed away by their sweat this summer. While liners are one of the best products to add definition to the eyes, they can easily turn a gorgeous makeup look into "racoon eyes" if one doesn't switch over to the waterproof variant for the summer season.

Waterproof eyeliners also ensure that your eye makeup doesn't budge all day, so that you look flawless even on the hottest days of the year. They tend to be transfer-proof, making them a great choice for celebrities for their stage performances as well as red carpet appearances.

e.l.f., L’Oréal, and three other budget-friendly waterproof eyeliners that won't smudge even on the hottest days of the year

1) e.l.f. Cosmetics Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

If you are on the lookout for affordable drugstore products that are as good as the luxury beauty brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics is the way to go. This eyeliner pen has an especially fine tip that works perfectly for both thick and thin eyeliner looks. It is available in two different colors, and one can choose the shade that best complements their skin tone and eye color.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Eyeliner Pen retails for $3 on the brand's website.

2) L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof, Up to 24HR Pencil Eyeliner

L’Oréal Paris is yet another beauty brand that has a great range of drugstore products. The eyeliner comes with the promise of a whopping 24 hours wear time, staying smudge-proof all day long. The creamy formula also glides on effortlessly and has an extensive shade range. The eyeliner is available in 15 different shades that have you covered regardless of what makeup look you want.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof, Up to 24HR Pencil Eyeliner retails for $9.49 on the brand's website.

3) Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

If you are comfortable with a gel eyeliner in a pot, the Maybelline eyeliner is a great option. The product is a cult-favorite with several beauty enthusiasts swearing by it for their eye makeup looks. It is available in black and brown, which helps achieve a natural makeup look that lasts all day. The long-lasting formula is especially great for dramatic eye makeup looks.

Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner retails for $9.99 on the brand's website.

4) Danessa Myricks Beauty Waterproof Cushion Color

Danessa Myricks' beauty products are all about being multi-purpose, so it is no surprise the eyeliner can also be used as an eyeshadow if one blends it before it dries down. The eyeliners are highly pigmented, and the seven bright shades allow you to create some of the most artistic eye makeup looks. To keep it waterproof, one needs to ensure the product completely dries down before going ahead with the rest of their makeup.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Waterproof Cushion Color retails for $15 on the brand's website.

5) Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Urban Decay's eyeliner is one of the creamiest liners in the market, and they offer an extensive range of shades for fun eye makeup looks. The product comes in 38 different shades with several finishes to help keep the overall look interesting. Although waterproof, the formula is highly blendable till it dries down, allowing one to create waterproof smokey eye looks as well.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil retails for $25 on the brand's website.

Waterproof eyeliners are a non-negotiable product when creating a summer eye makeup look. Eyeliners help define the eye, and a waterproof formula ensures that your eyes look snatched all day long, not allowing the sweat to cause any bleeding of the liner.

Poll : 0 votes