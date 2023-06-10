Where to get Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm? Release date, shades, and more details explored

Kylie Jenner is well-known for her lip makeup products, and she is about to launch her first-ever lip balm, the Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm. The beauty product is fitting for the 25-year-old businesswoman, who is world-renowned for her lip products that claim to help one achieve the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's lips.

Jenner recently launched a massive collection of bullet lipsticks that featured a mix of matte and creamy formulas. The collection offers an extensive shade range and was an instant hit with beauty enthusiasts when it was first released. The collection introduced 24 brand-new shades to Kylie Cosmetics' already extensive range of lip makeup products.

The American socialite has been dabbling in creamy formulas as the beauty industry is seeing increased demand for comfortable-wear formulations for makeup products. The Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm aligns with the same, offering her fans a creamy lip balm that will provide the lips with a healthy dose of color.

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm is set to launch on June 14, 2023, at 9 am PST. The beauty brand hasn't released the price of the product yet, but one can find it on the Kylie Cosmetics website starting Wednesday.

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm will be available in six stunning shades

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm marks Jenner's first venture into the lip balm category. She already has several lip care products, like lip oil, lip scrub, and lip mask. However, the quintessential lip product required for soft and smooth lips was lacking; therefore, the launch of this product will be ideal for assisting someone in achieving a flawless lip makeup look.

The best part about the Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm is that it will be available in six gorgeous shades, which will be the perfect canvas for your lip makeup products.

love that 4 u is a peachy nude shade that is ideal for an everyday look.

kylie is a pinkish nude tint that leaves the lips looking natural and healthy.

she's lovely is a wearable taupe brown that will look best with a bold makeup look.

pink me up at 8 is a stunning baby pink that is very close to Kylie's natural lip color.

moving on has a red hue with blue undertones, perfect for individuals with cool undertones.

that's tea is a burnt rosy tint that would be perfect for all skin tones.

The tinted lip balms can be used on their own for natural makeup looks, or one can also use them under their lip makeup product to tone up the hue. All the shades leave the lips with a luminous shine, keeping them hydrated for up to 12 hours. The buttery smooth formula of Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm effortlessly glides on without any tugging or pulling, making it the perfect product for touch-ups.

The creamy formula has a lightweight feel to it that smoothens and softens the lips. The tinted lip balm also helps with the appearance of fine lines on the lips, making it look more youthful. Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm leaves the lips with a long-lasting tint and a glossy finish thanks to its ultra-shine formula.

The tinted lip balm is infused with the goodness of jojoba oil, which helps nourish dry and dehydrated lips for a plumped-up look. The color payoff of the lip product is stunning and highly buildable, so one can either opt for a soft wash of color or a more pigmented hue, depending on the makeup look they are going for.

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm will be available on the brand's website starting Wednesday, June 14. One can expect the tinted lip balm in reputed beauty retailers like Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Harrods a few weeks after the product launches on the Kylie Cosmetics website, as they carry most of the other beauty products offered by the brand.

