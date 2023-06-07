13 beauty products Hailey Bieber swears by for her flawless makeup looks

Whether it be red carpet appearances or an everyday look, Hailey Bieber can be spotted with flawless dewy skin that looks plump and youthful. The model popularized the glazed donut look, and her skincare line's core lies in helping one achieve the very same.

In a recent video with Harper's Bazaar UK, Hailey Bieber revealed 13 products that are a must-have in her makeup routine. While covering the makeup products she uses, she does mention some skincare products she opts for to prep her skin before makeup application.

Hailey Bieber relies on Rhode products for her skin prep

1) Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

The first product that Hailey Bieber pulls out of her beauty bag is the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid. She uses it to prep her skin before applying any makeup, and sometimes even mixes it in with her foundation to create a sheer base that tends to look more natural. The product leaves the skin looking dewy, giving one the glazed donut look Hailey is well-known for.

The beauty product retails for $29 on the Rhode website.

2) Rhode Barrier Restore Cream

The Rhode Barrier Restore Cream is Hailey Bieber's last skincare step before going in with makeup. The cream has a lightweight texture that helps strengthen the skin barrier even when one has makeup on. It deeply hydrates the skin, helping one achieve smoother and softer skin. The moisturizer also acts as a dewy primer, allowing the makeup to glide smoothly on the skin.

The beauty product retails for $29 on the Rhode website.

3) Make Up For Ever HD Skin All-in-One Palette

Face palettes are one of the most handy makeup products in the beauty industry, containing all the essentials one would need for a full face of makeup. They are compact and travel-friendly, making them great for on-the-go touch-ups. Make Up For Ever HD Skin All-in-One Palette comes with creamy formulas that leave behind a beautiful dewy finish.

The beauty product retails for $85 on the Make Up For Ever website.

4) NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer

Hailey Bieber enjoys the NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer, using it to spot conceal skin imperfections. The beauty product has won multiple beauty awards and is recommended by experts as well, so it is no surprise the model likes to use this concealer. The product has a super creamy formula that leaves the skin bright and radiant.

The beauty product retails for $32 on the NARS Cosmetics website.

5) Chanel Les Beiges Foundation

Hailey Bieber mentions in the video that she tends to combine the glazing fluid with Chanel Les Beiges Foundation. The light to medium coverage product leaves behind a sheer finish. The product lasts for up to 12 hours and has a weightless formula that doesn't leave behind a heavy feel on the skin.

The beauty product retails for $65 on the Chanel website.

6) MILK Makeup Lip + Cheek

Since Hailey Bieber prefers a natural, dewy makeup look, it is no surprise her blusher of choice is a cream blush. Cream blush provides a subtle hint of color to the cheeks, blending in seamlessly to give a second-skin effect. The MILK Makeup Lip + Cheek has a buildable color payoff, so one can layer it if they would like a bold look.

The beauty product retails for $24 on the MILK Makeup website.

7) Chanel Fantaisie de Chanel

When Hailey Bieber wants a full glam look, she tops off the MILK Makeup blush with the Chanel Fantaisie de Chanel. The powder blush has a great color payoff and doesn't leave the skin feeling dry and stretchy. The slight shimmer to the blush helps provide the cheeks with a radiance that makes one look like they are glowing from within.

The beauty product retails for $80 on the Chanel website.

8) Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Hailey Bieber states in the video that since she is a fan of glowy makeup looks, she tries to avoid powders and doesn't use the baking technique whatsoever. However, to avoid an oily sheen, she uses a light dusting of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder around her T-zone and other areas where she gets oily after longer periods of wearing makeup.

The beauty product retails for $43 on the Laura Mercier website.

9) Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel

After having plucked her eyebrows thin in her younger days, Hailey Bieber loves a good brow gel that will make her brows look nice and fluffy. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel in Clear always does the job for her, giving her voluminous brows that are minimalistic and natural.

The beauty product retails for $22 on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website.

10) Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo

Hailey Bieber has a beautifully chiseled face, to begin with, so she goes for a light contouring. The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo has a creamy formula that seamlessly blends into the skin to prevent any harsh lines. The duo helps both with contouring and highlighting, helping one achieve the snatched look with one makeup product.

The beauty product retails for $90 on the Tom Ford website.

11) Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara

In the video, Hailey Bieber talks about her love for mascara, as it elevates the entire makeup look. Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara is her favorite to achieve the lifted look she usually sports. It adds definition and significantly lengthens the lashes for a lash extension effect.

The beauty product retails for $32 on the Hourglass Cosmetics website.

12) Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Multi-Liner

A multipurpose product is always a great addition to the makeup bag, as they are travel-friendly and easy to use. Hailey Bieber also loves a good multipurpose product, using the Tower 28 Beauty OneLiner Multi-Liner for both her lips and eyes. She usually gets it in a shade that is close to her natural lip shade and uses this instead of lipstick to fill in her lips.

The beauty product retails for $15 on the Tower 28 Beauty website.

13) Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Salted Caramel

To finish her glazed donut look, she tops off the lip liner with some Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Salted Caramel. The lip treatment gives one soft and plump lips, which makes them look more youthful.

The beauty product retails for $16 on the Rhode website.

Hailey Bieber's everyday makeup routine is quite simple and easy to achieve. If one has oily skin, these beauty products can be a tad bit oily for them. However, with a light dusting of the setting powder, one can easily keep the oily sheen away and enjoy a natural makeup that looks like hers.

