Margot Robbie has sported some fabulous looks for the Barbie movie, ranging from a bright pink cowgirl outfit to the iconic black and white striped one-piece. The world-famous doll is well-known for her fashion sense and her wide range of careers. A constant source of inspiration for children around the world, Barbie is known to show up in some of the best looks for her different work lines.

Margot Robbie does Barbie justice, as she rocks some of the popular doll's most iconic looks. To pull these outfits together, the hair and makeup looks are the key. Robbie sports Barbie's sharp makeup look with clean lines and well-defined features, pairing them with hairstyles that are the envy of all beauty enthusiasts.

Margot Robbie rocks big blowouts and sharp makeup looks for the Barbie movie

1) Retro blowout

If there is one hairstyle Barbie is most renowned for, it will be her 90s blowout with big, voluminous waves. Margot Robbie styled her beautiful blonde locks in big, structured waves, giving her hair some major volume.

The actress went with a nude makeup look for this scene, with beautifully subtle eye makeup that highlighted her bright blue eyes. As for her lips, she opted for a rosy nude lip shade that gorgeously defined her lips, highlighting the bright white teeth that Barbie is best known for.

2) Beachy look

Margot Robbie rocks up in a pink plaid dress to the beach, which she pairs with two different hairstyles. For the beach, she ties her hair in a casually chic side ponytail with tons of fringes sticking out from under the wide-brimmed hat. For the party scene, she opts for a half-up half-down hairdo, with beautiful long fringes lining her forehead to elevate the look.

As for the makeup, Margot Robbie went with a natural makeup look with a pinkish nude shade for her lips and a thin eyeliner look to highlight her eyes. Topping it up with some mascara pulls the whole look together, giving her eyes a doll-like wide awake look.

3) Cowgirl look

Margot Robbie's cowgirl Barbie is iconic, as the look instantly caught the attention of fashion and beauty enthusiasts alike for its uncanny resemblance with the doll. The outfit represents Barbie-core at its best, its bright pink shade making it just the right outfit for the portrayal of the popular doll.

For her hair, the actress kept it minimal, leaving her hair open and styling it in big waves before adorning it with a big white cowboy hat. Margot Robbie went with bold makeup for this look, with a bright pink shade for her lips and a heavy dose of pink on her cheeks.

4) Striped swimsuit look

If one is a Barbie fan, they would instantly recognize this look, as this is the outfit the popular doll was sold with when it was first introduced in the market. While Barbie is all about the pink hues, when the doll was first created, it wasn't as heavy on the pink. From the hair to the makeup, everything about this look is highly reminiscent of the first-ever Barbie.

Margot Robbie opted for a high ponytail that sat at the crown of her head and went with the uber-curly bangs that are reminiscent of 60s fashion. To pull it all together, she balanced a white-framed sunglass at the top of her head, right behind her curly bangs.

For the makeup, she went with a bold red lip and black eyeliner look that perfectly complemented her black and white outfit.

5) Mugshot scene

A memorable scene from the trailer of the new Barbie movie, this scene comes after Barbie punches a passerby after they try to touch her inappropriately. While Margot Robbie looks distraught, Ryan Gosling can be seen beaming, as Ken was happy to be involved and be by Barbie's side, as narrated in the trailers.

The actress sported a retro workout outfit for the roller skating scene, pairing it with a sporty hairstyle to pull the whole look together. She went with a half-up half-down hairdo, tying the upper section in a ponytail and styling it in waves. For the makeup, Robbie went with a subtle look with bright rosy cheeks and strong eyebrows.

Along with these hair and makeup looks, Margot Robbie has rocked many more iconic looks that are highly reminiscent of some or the other Barbie doll. One can spot the actress as the space Barbie or even the sailor Barbie in the movie trailers, looking gorgeous as ever in her bright pink getups. If you would like to catch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in these stunning looks, you can watch the movie in the theatre starting July 21, 2023.

