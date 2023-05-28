Top 5 viral NewJeans Danielle hairstyles that are a must try for summer

NewJeans' Danielle recently made a solo appearance on the Dazed Korea cover, pleasantly surprising her fans with a super short, striking red hairdo. The hit girl group member has been making headlines for lending her voice to Disney's latest live action The Little Mermaid, where she will be dubbing Ariel for the entirety of the film.

The cover shoot for Dazed used a completely different style than what the singer tends to go for. While she usually opts for cutesy looks, the magazine cover featured her in an edgier look. The NewJeans member rocked two hairstyles for the pictorial, one being a stark black long hairdo styled in soft waves paired with straight-cut blunt bangs, and the other being a short red choppy one that took the internet by storm.

NewJeans Danielle tends to opt for updos and braids

1) Short bright red hair

For her solo cover feature for Dazed Korea, Danielle rocked two different hairstyles, but the one that stood out the most was the short red hairdo. Not only is the look perfect for summer, it is also funky and easy to maintain. The choppy ends give the hairstyle an edgy look, which looks perfect paired with her Burberry outfit.

The hairstyle is pretty straightforward, with Danielle keeping her bright red locks simple and straight. To give the hairdo a slight texture, she curled the ends of her hair outwards ever so slightly. She paired it with a middle part and bangs that were curled inwards to help frame her face.

2) Double high buns with waves

Danielle often opts for space buns and this is a fun variation to the same that is much easier to recreate. The hairdo looks especially adorable due to the addition of soft waves into both her bangs and the tips of her hair. The waves add volume to the singer's hair, making it look soft and fluffy.

To achieve this look, one has to divide their hair into two equal sections by parting it down the middle. For the buns, tie your hair as you would a ponytail, but in the last loop do not pull out the hair all the way. This creates a funky-looking bun with the ends sticking out. The NewJeans member added a touch of softness by incorporating soft waves into her hairdo, which one can easily achieve with the help of a hair straightener.

3) Classic space buns

Danielle has also rocked the classic space buns on several occasions, often adding in bangs and fringes to soften the edgy look. The updo ensures that one doesn't have any stray hair strands falling on the face and neck, making it perfect for hot and humid days.

For space buns, one first needs to divide their hair in half, which they can then bunch up on the crown of their head. For the classic space buns, one needs to tie the hair into tight knots on either side of the head. To elevate the look further, the NewJeans member adds some face framing fringes that help highlight her facial features.

4) Elegant updo with loose ends

Danielle looked absolutely gorgeous in this hairstyle, which was equal parts elegant as it was chic. She paired the classy hairdo with her signature straight-cut bangs to add her personal touch to it. Along with that, she also incorporated some face-framing fringes to help frame her face beautifully.

The key to this look is keeping the hairstyle loose and effortless. The lived-in element is what makes the updo as good as it is. An easy way to achieve this look is to use a claw clip to create the updo. This leaves ample amounts of loose locks to create a layered effect.

5) Loose single braid

Braids are one of the most summer-friendly hairstyles out there and achieving them is quite easy if one knows how to braid their hair. Danielle went with a loose braid that gave her an effortlessly chic look. Loose braid has a messy, lived-in look that is perfect for casual occasions.

To achieve Danielle's look, start with a middle parting and then create a low single braid. Make sure to loosen up the braid to give it more volume, which also helps with making it look more lived-in. She also left the top section of her hair nice and loose to give it an effortlessly chic look.

Danielle has some absolutely gorgeous hairstyles that are easy to recreate and effortless. One can add their personal touch to it to customize the hairdo to best suit their outfit for the day.

