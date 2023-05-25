5 fun and easy NewJeans Haerin hairstyles that are apt for summer

NewJeans' Haerin is gorgeous, fashionable, and the perfect K-pop idol to borrow some summer hairstyle inspiration from. The singer recently bagged the house ambassadorship for the global giant Dior, representing the French luxury house's jewelry, fashion and beauty sections.

For her campaign with Dior, she sported a chic hairdo with blunt straight-cut bangs framing her face beautifully. Haerin tends to go for hairstyles that are easy to recreate, requiring minimal effort to maintain throughout the day. Whether it's updos or braids, the singer has been spotted rocking hairstyles that are ideal for summer.

NewJeans' Haerin tends to go for effortless hairstyles that are easy to maintain

1) Top knot

A classic hairstyle when it comes to summer, the top knot is stylish and goes well with various outfits. Haerin looks especially adorable in this hairstyle, as she holds a massive flower bouquet gifted to her by Dior for her birthday this year. The NewJeans member's hairdo looks especially chic due to the addition of the long bangs and face-framing locks.

It is quite easy to achieve this look, as one will first need to gather all their hair on the crown of their head. Leave out the bangs and tie the rest of your hair in a tight knot and secure it with hair ties. One can customize the look by adding hair accessories of their choice. Straighten the bangs using a hair straightener and leave out the face-framing fringes to tie the whole look together.

2) Pigtail braids

Along with buns, braids are another crowd-favorite when it comes to hairdos for the hot and humid days. Keeping all the hair tucked away from the face and neck, this is the perfect hairstyle for when one is out and about. Haerin's hair color added intrigue to the overall look, elevating the plain braids to a princess-core aesthetic.

To achieve this look, start by dividing your hair into two equal sections. Secure one section with a hair tie or claw clip as you braid the other to make the process easier. Once both sides are braided, make sure to loosen the top sections of the braid to give it more volume. To keep the hairstyle interesting, heat style the face-framing locks into soft waves and leave out the brow-grazing bangs.

3) Edgy updo with the ends sticking out

When one wants to look funky without expending much effort, this is the perfect hairdo. Haerin's stylish updo is classy with a hint of edginess, balancing out her formal outfit for the Seoul PR ambassador appointment ceremony. The key to this look is ensuring there are some loose ends one can play around with after tying the bun at the back.

The look doesn't require much work, as one can simply tie a low bun, and leave out the bangs and fringes before securing the bun with hair ties. To add some intrigue, Haerin also added two twisted-up locks to the sides, which adds some texture to the sleeked back look. Then style the ends of the locks at the back to create a fan-like shape to finish the look.

4) Classic high ponytail

High ponytails are a cult-classic hairdo regardless of the time of the year, but they are especially great for summer when one wants all the hair pulled back and away from the face. A high ponytail is chic and works well with every outfit, with Haerin pairing it with athleisure for the Nike campaign.

To achieve this look, bunch up all the hair at the crown of the head and leave out your bangs. After securing the ponytail, wrap a lock of hair around the hair tie to create a seamless effect. Lastly, part the bangs and secure them along the hairline using some hair spray or hair wax.

5) Double low buns

Haerin's low buns are unique as she went with a creative way of tying the buns. It is fun, easy and great to sport in the upcoming summer season. Her light brown hair color elevated the look even further, making it perfect for a day out on a sunny day.

Simply divide the hair into two equal sections and then tie the bun as one would tie their shoelace for a single knot. After repeating this process on the other side, straighten out the bangs and face-framing locks, which will help beautifully frame your face and highlight your facial features.

NewJeans' Haerin's hairstyles are fun and easy to recreate, which one can further customize to add their personal touch to the look and make it their own. Experiment with different hair accessories to see what best fits your outfit for the day, and you will have a custom-made hairdo for every outfit you plan to rock this summer.

