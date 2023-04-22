5 Charli XCX hairstyles that are perfect for Coachella weekend

Whether it be her outfits or makeup, Charli XCX has always made a statement with her fashion choices. The singer has sported some of the edgiest hairstyles that are spot-on for Coachella.

Last weekend, Charli XCX gave her first-ever Coachella performance and she will be gracing the main stage yet again on April 22 for the second weekend of the music festival. For her April 15 performance, the 1999 singer brought in Troye Sivan as a guest.

If you are on the lookout for hairstyles to rock this Coachella weekend, you can take inspiration from Charli XCX. From sleek ponytails to micro braids, the Good Ones singer has some fabulous hairdos that are perfect for the music festival.

Textured hairstyles and hair color are the way to achieve Charli XCX's look

1) Space buns with highlighted hair

Charli XCX has some gorgeous hairstyles, but this is one of the best to sport at Coachella. The Boys singer went with a classic half-up half-down hairstyle and amped it up with space buns and highlighted hair. The look is reminiscent of Mel B's Scary Spice look with tall, horn-like space buns.

After dividing the hair into two sections, the singer parted the top portion down the middle. To create tall space buns, one will need to add some support in the middle. The hair then needs to be carefully wrapped around the support structure and one needs to ensure it is completely covered with locks of hair to not ruin the overall look.

The highlighted hair locks wrapped around the buns make them stand out even in the dark, making them perfect for the music festival. Charli bleached her face-framing fringes as well, creating a nice contrast with her otherwise dark hair. The styling was left to a minimum, with straight hair that had been slightly curled inwards to give the hairstyle some volume.

2) High pigtails paired with hair color

One would need some hair chalk handy to create this look. Charli XCX's pigtails were equal parts fabulous as they were other-worldly. She went with a gradient effect for hair color, starting at her roots with lighter stripes and the shade turned into a darker aquamarine towards the hair tips. With this look, one can go for a color of their choice or even customize it to fit in with their outfit.

To achieve this look, one would need to equally divide their hair into two sections. You will then need to tie it all at the crown of the head, which makes the hairstyle edgier compared to low pigtails. Wrapping a lock of hair around the hair tie gives the hairstyle a seamless effect and one can tame all the flyaways with the help of some hair gel or hair wax.

The Break the Rules singer went with straight hair, but one can also style it into waves as well. Once the hair is secured in place, go in with the hair chalk and create equally distanced stripes on the pigtails. It takes the hairstyle up a notch and gives it an ethereal look. One can also create this look without the hair chalk and skip the coloring step altogether.

3) Half-up half-down with micro braids

Micro braids have a way of elevating any and every hairstyle. Charli XCX went with a highly textured look that paired beautifully with her plain all-black outfit. After dividing her hair into the top and bottom sections, she left some face-framing locks loose and tied her hair into a structured bun. Letting out tufts of hair from the bun gives it a casual, messy look.

The face framing locks were plaited into micro braids and the singer did the same with some locks from the bottom section as well to create more texture. Leaving her hair straight created a good contrast with the braids. She finished off the hairdo by taming all the flyaways with the use of a hair gel or hair wax, which gave it a polished, sleek look.

4) Textured updo with micro braids

Another fabulous textured hairstyle from Charli XCX, this look will need one to keep some hair wax and hairspray handy. The look consists of curled locks that are secured with hairpins and dainty micro braids framing the face beautifully. The hairdo is artistic, edgy, and everything one could ask for a Coachella look.

Charli XCX began the look by styling her hair into dramatic curls. Since the updo only uses hairpins, it will require a lot of hairspray to keep the curls bouncy and in place. After shaping the curls, the Hot In It singer used hair wax to neatly part her hair down the side and tame all the flyaways. This step is key to achieving a polished look.

The final touch to the hairstyle is incorporating micro braids to add texture to the otherwise soft look. The braids give the look an edgy feel and the singer tied it all in by curling the tips of her micro braids using some hair wax.

5) Sleeked back high ponytail braid

This hairstyle is quite easy to achieve and requires zero maintenance once complete. Charli XCX's sleeked back ponytail braid is funky and futuristic and goes perfectly with her laced-up leather outfit. One needs to pull all their hair back into a ponytail before they begin braiding their hair.

Once the ponytail is secure, you will need to tightly braid your hair to ensure there are no tufts sticking out. Use hair wax or hair gel to sleek back all the baby hair at the front and also to tuck in any loose hair on the braid itself. Charli XCX uses leather to wrap the root of the braid, which pulled together the whole black leather look she was going for.

