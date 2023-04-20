BLACKPINK Rosé hairstyles: 3 easy braids that are apt for Summer 2023

Rosé's hairstyles are always effortlessly chic, easy to replicate, and low-maintenance. The BLACKPINK member often opts to leave her hair open, which looks gorgeous on her light hair. However, it is not the most summer-friendly hairstyle.

If you want to get Rosé's look over the summer, her braided hairdos are the way to go. Braids are one of the best hairstyles for hot and humid days, and they also help protect the hair from sun damage.

While one can go the complex way and create an intricately braided hairstyle, the BLACKPINK member often opts for simple looks. Her hairstyles of choice don't require much effort and are super easy to maintain.

Get BLACKPINK Rosé's look with effortless braids this summer

1) Single braid

A single braid is one of the easiest hairstyles to create. If one knows how to braid their hair, they will not require any help or effort whatsoever for this hairdo. Rosé has often rocked a single braid for red carpet appearances, and even in the Pink Venom MV, she opted for a loose braid that looked voluminous and beautiful.

For the BLACKPINK member's look, one will need to part their hair down the middle and then start braiding their hair. Leaving out a few face-framing locks allows the hairdo to look layered, adding some intrigue to the hairstyle.

Face framing locks not only add structure to the hair but also help highlight the facial features. The fringes also help make the hairstyle look softer, which goes perfectly with the Shut Down singer's features. Given that single braids are classy and easy to pair with numerous outfits, fans might want to give it a shot this summer!

2) Loose double braids

Double braids look great and add a touch of fun to whatever outfit they are paired with. Rosé has sported double braided hair several times in the past and most recently used it for the Pink Venom pre-release. The hairdo looked especially great paired with a beret, but one can skip it when replicating this look for summer. Instead, the braids can be tied with fun hairties to make the hairstyle more funky.

The key to achieving the BLACKPINK member's look is to loosen up the braids after securing them. It gives them more volume, creating the illusion of fuller hair. It also makes the hairdo look more casual, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Rosé usually incorporates some fringes to frame her face and create layers in the hairstyle. With this edgy look, her multi-colored hair creates a great contrast for both her braids and her long fringes. Alongside highlighting her facial features, they also add intrigue to the overall look.

3) Pigtail braids or Dutch braids

While pigtail braids create a softer look, Dutch braids are perfect for edgy outfits. Rosé has experimented with both hairstyles and has absolutely nailed both the looks. These are perfect for humid days, as both these hairstyles ensure no hair strands escape the braid and give one a "clean" hair look.

Pigtail braids are easier to achieve, as one simply has to divide their hair down the middle and braid the two sections from the nape of the neck and downwards. Dutch braids are a little harder to master compared to pigtail braids and require better braiding skills if one wants to achieve this look at home.

Dutch braids start from the crown of the head, run along the sides, and continue downwards. The technique is very similar to French braids, but one passes the locks under each other instead of over. The end result is quite similar, so one can opt for the technique they are most comfortable with.

