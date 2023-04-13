What is BLACKPINK star Rose's 5 favorite makeup products?

Compared to other BLACKPINK members, Rose tends to go for softer makeup looks. The K-pop idol is known for her iconic light hair and natural makeup. Cloud skin makeup, glittery eyeshadow, and rosy pink lips are the go-to for the On The Ground singer.

Being the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, many of Rose's favorite makeup products are from YSL. She also uses beauty brands like Byredo and CLIO for her makeup looks.

Rose has always made a statement with her natural and effortless makeup. To achieve her soft look, check out the makeup products the BLACKPINK member swears by.

YSL, Byredo, and CLIO: Makeup Products BLACKPINK's Rose adores

1) YSL The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick

The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick includes a creamy matte formula, leaving a glowy finish on the lips. Rose likes to use the lip product in shade 203, Restricted Pink. It is the perfect rose-toned pink that the singer can often be seen with.

The product is long-lasting and has a smudge-proof formula, making it perfect for her stage makeup looks. The lipstick comes in seven different nude shades that are perfect for all skin tones.

The lip product is infused with pearl extracts for a luminous glow, and the mallow extract keeps the lips smooth and moisturized. The product also keeps the lips plump and soft throughout the day. It has an innovative square shape for easier and more precise application of the lipstick.

The product retails for $39 on the Yves Saint Laurent website.

2) YSL Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick

Creamy matte liquid lipsticks are perfect when one wants a long-lasting lip product that is comfortable to wear throughout the day. Rose likes to use the Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream Liquid Lipstick in shade 216, Nude Emblem.

The brand claims the formula to be a mix of liquid lipstick and lip stains. The lipstick will leave behind a soft stain even as it fades away as the day goes by, ensuring that the lip does not look patchy.

The creamy matte lipstick is highly pigmented and has a velvety finish. The product is long-lasting, and the cream formula ensures it is comfortable to wear all day. Additionally, it comes with the iconic Tatouage Couture applicator for precise application.

The product retails for $45 on the Yves Saint Laurent website.

3) YSL Le Cushion Encre de Peau

A cushion foundation is a must-have in a Korean makeup routine. This makes the application on the go much easier, and touch-ups don't require one to whip out their makeup bag thanks to this.

Rose often enjoys a matte makeup look, and Le Cushion Encre de Peau is perfect for her as it leaves behind a matte finish, unlike other cushion foundations that tend to have a dewy finish. The product has medium coverage and is highly buildable, making it perfect for stage makeup.

The foundation is infused with Jasmine petals to maintain the skin's health. The neo-skin powder prevents the skin from looking dull and lifeless while preventing the oily sheen one tends to develop as the day goes by. Along with that, the skin-loving formula keeps the skin hydrated throughout the day.

The product retails for $128 on the YesStyle website.

4) Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colours

Rose enjoys a soft look when it comes to eye makeup. The Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colours in Dysco is the perfect palette for the BLACKPINK member. It has the ideal mix of peachy pinks and rosy shades to create the iconic eye makeup looks the singer often opts for.

The palette comes in an oyster packaging, making the product a beautiful piece to own. The formula is long-lasting and provides a great color payoff. Moreover, the product is lightweight, preventing the formation of creases and fine lines.

The creamy blendable formula ensures a seamless eye makeup look, preventing any harsh lines. It also does not settle in the fine lines around the eyes, providing a flawless and smooth finish throughout the day.

The product retails for $75 on the Byredo website.

5) CLIO Prism Air Eye Palette

Glittery eyeshadow is the signature look of the BLACKPINK member, and this eyeshadow palette provides just that. CLIO Prism Air Eye Palette comes in three different variants, and Rose uses the palette in Pink Addict for her eye makeup looks.

The palette mostly contains rosy shades with a darker hue for the cut crease. It has the perfect balance of shimmer and glitter shades to create the Gone singer's iconic eye makeup looks.

The product is highly pigmented and has a super lightweight formula. Since the eyeshadow has no fallout, it ensures that the rest of the makeup stays perfect as one applies it. CLIO Prism Air Eye Palette also comes with built-in brushes to reduce the products one needs to carry to use the palette.

The product retails for $33.70 on the YesStyle website.

