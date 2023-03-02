"MOTHERS": Fans rejoice at BLACKPINK's Rose and Dua Lipa's reunion at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's Rose and Dua Lipa were among the many celebrities who attended Yves Saint Laurent's show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week on February 28. Fans were thrilled to see the two at the venue on the same night, and they were even happier to learn that they were seated close to one another during the runway.

Since the acquaintance between Rose and Dua Lipa isn't new or unfamiliar, the two were naturally seen communicating with each other throughout the night and fans couldn't contain their excitement about the reunion. Fans were pleased to see that BLACKPINK's Rose and Dua Lipa were still friendly with one another after all these years, as the two's last interaction was for their 2017 collaborative song, Kiss & Makeup.

Fans celebrate the long-awaited reunion of BLACKPINK Rose and Dua Lipa at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week

Fans were overjoyed and excited when they saw Rose and Dua Lip seated in the front row for Yves Saint Laurent's runway. Because the two are clearly among the most significant and dominant female artists in the industry, their coming together naturally excites fans.

elise @finpinks rosé and dua lipa sitting next to each other, love them rosé and dua lipa sitting next to each other, love them https://t.co/gRmqzNBef5

mikey |ia 🖥️📞 @parkjennieyah



ROSÉ SAINT LAURENT PFW23

#ROSÉCharmeEnSaintLaurent

oh she's with dua lipa, and look at her cute smile tho 🥹ROSÉ SAINT LAURENT PFW23 oh she's with dua lipa, and look at her cute smile tho 🥹ROSÉ SAINT LAURENT PFW23#ROSÉCharmeEnSaintLaurent https://t.co/FocvfCU4j9

c @tsffye and when we get a rosé x dua lipa collab and when we get a rosé x dua lipa collab https://t.co/YRkQz64dZg

With fans flooding their excitement, reactions, and opinions into Twitter, the news inevitably went viral. In light of their reunion, fans could also not help but hope for another collaboration between the group and the artist. Since their previously collaborated track, Kiss & Makeup was greatly received by fans, they are hoping for more iconic releases to roll out between the two artists.

Alongside Rose and Dua Lipa was Zoe Kravitz, the American actress who starred in the recent Batman movie, seated on the right side of the Levitating artist. Additionally, Weki Meki's Kim Doyeon was also seated on the opposite side of the three artists. While no other interactions between the artists were captured on camera, fans hope the four communicated with each other during the after-party or during the show.

dani @kordeilogy ROSÉ AND DUA LIPA AHHHHH ROSÉ AND DUA LIPA AHHHHH https://t.co/o6y3aVx9xr

DUDA @saintdemie dua lipa and rosé at the saint laurent fw23 fashion show ☆ dua lipa and rosé at the saint laurent fw23 fashion show ☆ https://t.co/9b7WyGorwy

Apart from the interaction, fans were also swooning over BLACKPINK's Rose and Dua Lipa's stunning looks for the Saint Laurent WW23 show. Dua Lipa adorned a full-black outfit with a black leather trench coat worn on top of a black jumpsuit and accessorized with a shiny waist belt and huge black and white earrings. Rose was spotted wearing a brown leather trench coat over a black two-piece consisting of a bralette and a skirt.

Apart from Rose and Dua Lipa, the other significant celebrities who were present at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week included GOT7's Mark Tuan, Steve Lacey, Lila Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heart Evangelista, and more.

While initially, the presence of Asian artists at fashion events used to be minimal, fans are happy to note that due to the immense growth and exposure that the K-pop industry has been gaining as of late, the artists' recognition by the masses has also increased.

