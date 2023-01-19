"Absolute serve": WayV Ten goes viral for his unmatched visuals at the Paris Fashion Week

On January 17, K-pop idol WayV Ten attended Paris's Men Fashion Week on the invitation of French luxury fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent, and his presence, wherein he was seen dressed in YSL clothes from head-to-toe, soon became the talk of the town.

The 26-year-old idol's unmatched visuals and captivating charisma became the main highlight of Saint Laurent's Men's Winter 2023 showcase, where he made his way in an all-black outfit gleaming against his skin.

WayV Ten wore a low V-line top, baggy formal pants with a wide belt, and a long flowy coat over. He finished the look with a simple golden chain falling over his chest and his front hair brushing over his eyes.

Naturally, fans couldn't help but shower their idol with love and praise on Twitter after his Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, located in Paris's 1st arrondissement appearance.

Fans react to WayV Ten's captivating presence at Paris Fashion Week in an all-black YSL outfit

Following the release of WayV Ten's look at Paris Fashion Week 2023, fans went through a roller coaster of emotions. On one hand, they were extremely proud of how far the idol has come, being one of the only 200 celebrities invited to watch the exclusive show in real time. On the other hand, there were several others trying to process how dashing the idol looked in his YSL outfit.

WayV Ten visiting Paris is always an appreciated moment for WayZenni, given that he fits well in the city's atmosphere and has expressed his love regularly for the city. However, with Paris Fashion Week being a completely different experience for the idol as it marks a monumental event in his career, this visit naturally became fans' personal favorite.

There was one too many articles in both local and K-media news talking about Ten's strong and charismatic presence during the show, and fans too flooded Twitter with their various reactions.

While the news of his appearance majorly put forth positive reactions, fans found one particular aspect that left them disappointed.

Wayzennies noted that SM Entertainment, Ten's agency, has released minimal to no news about Ten's attendance at Paris Fashion Week. There was no prior announcement of the idol attending the fashion show and hence, fewer articles about him that night.

Inevitably, many called out SM for its lack of promotions, pointing out that people found out his schedule for Paris Fashion Week only when Ten was spotted at the airport.

Following the event coming to an end, Ten has reportedly returned to Korea. He also thanked his fans, Saint Laurent, and everyone else who played a part in his monumental participation in Paris Fashion Week through his Bubble account.

