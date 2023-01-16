SEVENTEEN Jeonghan departs to attend the Paris Fashion Week

On the morning of January 16, SEVENTEEN Jeonghan was spotted at the Incheon International Airport, leaving for the Paris Fashion Week that is set to begin on January 17. Jeonghan was directly invited by the global headquarters of Yves Saint Laurent to attend Paris Fashion Week and is expected to be dressed in the luxury fashion brand's clothing as he sits in the front row of the show.

Jeonghan was dressed in a sophisticated black silver-striped suit and brown Chelsea boots with a black leather cross-body bag. The K-pop idol looked chic in his simple yet classy look with his long black hair perfectly accentuating his appearance.

As a representative of Yves Saint Laurent, the idol will most likely be dressed in clothes from the brand's latest Fall/Winter Men's Wear 2023 collection. Given that this is YSL's first time attending Paris Fashion Week after their long pause of six years, fans of the brand as well as SEVENTEEN Jeonghan are excited to see what the show has in store for them.

쿱정원🌻‧₊˚. @wonubliss



Jeonghan x Saint Laurent

Paris Fashion Week Have a safe flight, Jeonghan !! 🤍Jeonghan x Saint LaurentParis Fashion Week @pledis_17 Have a safe flight, Jeonghan !! 🤍 Jeonghan x Saint Laurent ✨✈️ Paris Fashion Week @pledis_17 https://t.co/djsvlXkiw1

CARATs praise SEVENTEEN Jeonghan for being the first member to attend Paris Fashion Week

As part of Jeonghan's schedule for 2023, the idol is off to attend Paris Fashion Week as a representative of not just Saint Laurent but also a visual representative of K-pop. Known for his unmatched visuals, he was recognized for the same by YSL during SEVENTEEN's promotions, which eventually led to him attending his first ever Paris Fashion Week.

໒꒱ @yjhanzone



“.. is considered as one of K-pop's representative visuals.He was recognised for his handsome boy visuals during SVT's promotions.With his long hair and slim body, he caught the interests of the people of Saint Laurent.” Jeonghan was invited by YSL for Paris Fashion Week!! #정한 “.. is considered as one of K-pop's representative visuals.He was recognised for his handsome boy visuals during SVT's promotions.With his long hair and slim body, he caught the interests of the people of Saint Laurent.” Jeonghan was invited by YSL for Paris Fashion Week!! #정한“.. is considered as one of K-pop's representative visuals.He was recognised for his handsome boy visuals during SVT's promotions.With his long hair and slim body, he caught the interests of the people of Saint Laurent.” https://t.co/q7QW8HLFQK

kady ⑰ 쿱스따뚜 @cheolguri the real question is, is paris fashion week ready for THE yoon jeonghan the real question is, is paris fashion week ready for THE yoon jeonghan https://t.co/tmX0YMMzdC

jihancheol thinkers @thinkabtjhc JEONGHAN ATTENDING PARIS FASHION WEEK… PERFECT TIME TO TALK ABOUT OUR FAVORITE JEONGHAN LOOKS, I’LL GO FIRST JEONGHAN ATTENDING PARIS FASHION WEEK… PERFECT TIME TO TALK ABOUT OUR FAVORITE JEONGHAN LOOKS, I’LL GO FIRST 👀 https://t.co/XkIXo3vqlv

ska🥂 @goldenhourlatte jeonghan being the first to go to europe and attend paris fashion week is definitely not on my 2023 bingo card but maaan to see him walking around paris, trying the hot chocolates and croissant, him taking pictures around paris…. and when he posts pics like this i will go feral jeonghan being the first to go to europe and attend paris fashion week is definitely not on my 2023 bingo card but maaan to see him walking around paris, trying the hot chocolates and croissant, him taking pictures around paris…. and when he posts pics like this i will go feral https://t.co/88apFjwhkW

What caught Saint Laurent's interest in the idol, unsurprisingly, was his visuals, long hair, and lean frame, and fans are most excited to see his "sophisticated visuals" while being dressed in YSL clothes. Following news of his departure for the fashion show, CARATs couldn't help but bring up the several times he's displayed his knack for experimentation.

Further, SEVENTEEN Jeonghan is quite famous for his unique and attention-grabbing airport fashion. The K-pop idol showcases a range of aesthetics, proving that he can pull off any look with ease. Anyone who's taken a peek at his Instagram will know that Jeonghan is a master dresser.

‏ً @yjhdaiIy paris fashion week’s main event YOON JEONGHAN paris fashion week’s main event YOON JEONGHAN https://t.co/7KvEVNXQex

🐿️🌹🌻☁️ ◠‿◠ @jjongshushu never in my life did i think i would read the words “yoon jeonghan” and “paris fashion week” in the same sentence but here we are🥹 i am so proud of him🥹 never in my life did i think i would read the words “yoon jeonghan” and “paris fashion week” in the same sentence but here we are🥹 i am so proud of him🥹

hana @yjhlovbot YSL specially invited jeonghan to attend the paris fashion week, he will wear a special outfit from YSL and will sit at the frontrow. he is the visual representative of kpop and embodies the heart of YSL 🤍



YOON JEONGHAN A SUPERSTAR



YSL specially invited jeonghan to attend the paris fashion week, he will wear a special outfit from YSL and will sit at the frontrow. he is the visual representative of kpop and embodies the heart of YSL 🤍YOON JEONGHAN A SUPERSTAR https://t.co/vMOTWq9Fyb

Moreover, the many photoshoots of the idol further prove why his presence at Paris Fashion Week makes sense. His shots for magazines have always caused a stir on the internet, as fans swoon over not just how well he pulls off different clothes but also how his visuals and body structure compliment various styles.

Given that SEVENTEEN Jeonghan was the first member of the K-pop boy group to attend Paris Fashion Week, CARATs are expressing their pride for the idol. While it is one thing to attend a fashion show as an ambassador or model, to be personally invited directly by the brand to represent them speaks volumes about his influence in the K-pop industry

In other news, the K-pop idols who'll also be attending Paris Fashion Week are BTS Jimin and j-hope, WayV Ten, and BLACKPINK Jisoo. Fans are also speculating about the possible reappearance of BTS V to attend Paris Fashion Week as he recently received flowers from CELINE, the luxury brand that invited him to the show last time.

As Paris Fashion Week finally rolls out, CARATs can't wait to see SEVENTEEN Jeonghan all glammed up in Saint Laurent clothes as he sits in the front row.

