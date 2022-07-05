5 male K-pop idols with long hair everyone is jealous of

K-pop comebacks can be associated with new dance routines, lavish MVs and most importantly idols experimenting with new looks. And one key ingredient of these new looks? New hairstyles!

The frenzy surrounding K-pop idols' hairstyles cannot accurately be summed up into words. Such is the craze that it is not uncommon to see fans circulating pictures of their favourite idols with edited hair colours and styles of their choice.

The stars too, try their best to indulge fans time and again, often sporting styles from the aforementioned fan edits.

Here, we have compiled a list of five male K-pop idols who have often been the subject of much adoration (and envy) for their long locks.

Disclaimer: This list is based solely on the author's opinion.

Jeonghan, Jungkook and more: K-pop idols who have served some serious flaunt-worthy long haired looks

1. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

K-pop group SEVENTEEN's member Jeonghan has experimented with several hair colours. His long tresses saw over three comebacks and served some iconic visuals.

The K-pop idol debuted shoulder-length brown hair in the album Adore U, followed by an ash grey look in Mansae.

He finally flaunted his longest tresses ever, served in a shade of brown during the Very Nice era. The hat that he paired with his brown hair attracted a lot of gushing from fans.

2. Stray Kids' Hyunjin

This Stray Kids member is revered in the K-pop world for his long locks. While he debuted with a black mullet in 2018, it was in his comeback Go that he sent fans into a frenzy with his long silver hair.

The K-pop idol has experimented with colours like bubblegum pink, bright red, and classic-blonde as well. Fans had become so used to the idol's signature look that they were left shocked when he chopped off his hair in 2022.

Hyunjin then comforted fans in a livestream and stated that his hair grows back fast, making it easy for him to get his look back anytime he wants.

3. TXT's Beomgyu

Beomgyu's long black hair became the talk of the town when he first appeared with it in the LOVESONG era. Given that the song had rock elements in it, the long hair paired perfectly with his rock-star look.

The TXT member appeared with the same look in the Japanese music video for Magic, but looked even edgier in the music video for LO$ER=LOVER when he added some grey streaks to the black.

The iconic hair led to his shaggy-haired style, popularly called the 'wolf-cut', becoming a trend all over social media.

4. BTS' Jungkook

Having sported a short black bob cut, alongside a few instances of dyed hair, BTS' Jungkook went all out in 2021 with a blonde haired look at the Golden Disk Awards.

His Butter era saw the K-pop idol in a long purple haired look. From there, he went on to experiment with a bright blue shade on his long wavy tresses.

He then changed to his famous 'Mint choco' mullet, which was followed by a silver toned look.

His most iconic look was the long black hairstyle he pulled off with ease in BTS' winter package of 2021 that broke the internet and still has fans gushing over it.

5. SHINee's Taemin

SHINee's Taemin is one of the fashionistas of the K-pop world. His outfit choices and hair-dos have struck the right chord throughout his music career and he loves keeping fans on their toes with his new styles.

The K-pop idol first sported a brown toned long haired look in Lucifer and went even bolder with longer tresses in Sherlock.

As if that wasn't iconic enough, the male idol returned with an even more striking look in his music video Advice where he served some serious looks in a long hair-do with bright blue dip-dyed ends, paired with a cropped jacket over a cropped T-shirt and joggers.

The fans response to it proved that the SHINee member can pull off the most unconventional looks with utmost ease.

What is your favourite long-haired look in a K-pop idol? Let us know in the comments below!

