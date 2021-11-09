Welcome to Chaotic Wonderland: TXT’s 0X1LOVESONG Japanese version unleashes chaos

TXT released the music video of their 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (henceforth: 0X1LOVESONG) Japanese version and it is a cinematic masterpiece, to say the least. Fans waited with bated breath, and HYBE has once again outdone themselves with TXT’s music video, taking their movie-like teasers to a whole other level.

Swift cuts synced with fast-paced beats, slick camera shots and VFX add to the mystic air behind the intricately-carved TXT universe. The group has been building the storyline since its debut.

TXT releases an emotional, Kimi no Na Wa-inspired music video for Japanese version of 0X1LOVESONG

Chaotic Wonderland is TXT’s first Japanese EP, which HYBE released on November 10. The title track is the Japanese version of their hit song 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), this time featuring famous J-pop duo YOASUBI’s Ikuta Lilas.

The video shows a glimpse into the literal chaotic wonderland the members are trapped in. They express their pain by dancing in a ruined classroom, wearing blood-stained uniforms. Each member is stuck somewhere and alone - Taehyun wears DIY angel wings, Yeonjun is stuck in a room with his recorder, Beomgyu in a hospital, Soobin in narrow lanes and Huening Kai in a bathtub. They’re never seen together, except when wearing blood-stained uniforms.

It seems like the recorder plays an important role in the music video. All members can be seen listening to one. Whether it is an important clue, the agency might reveal it in their upcoming webtoon, THE STAR SEEKERS, which is based on the similar universe. The music video ends with an unspoiled uniform spread in the destroyed classroom.

Fans fell in love with the artistry of the video, praising the members for their acting, the scenes and Ikuta Lilas’ voice flawlessly blending with the members’ voices.

txt lyrics⁵ @txtlyricism



0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW

#ChaoticWonderland_OutNow

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #0X1LOVESONG_JP

@TXT_members @TXT_bighit 0X1=LOVESONG is a song where feelings of desperate love and painful heartbreak are expressed. TXT falling in the sky as fallen stars could represent that.0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW 0X1=LOVESONG is a song where feelings of desperate love and painful heartbreak are expressed. TXT falling in the sky as fallen stars could represent that.0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW#ChaoticWonderland_OutNow#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #0X1LOVESONG_JP@TXT_members @TXT_bighit https://t.co/bP4JnLOc8e

taehyun archive @TaehyunMoments



WelcomeTo ChaoticWonderland

#MOAはTXTの半分のIto

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #0X1LOVESONG_JP

@TXT_members Can we give it up for the acting because I felt emotional watching the mvWelcomeTo ChaoticWonderland Can we give it up for the acting because I felt emotional watching the mv WelcomeTo ChaoticWonderland#MOAはTXTの半分のIto#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #0X1LOVESONG_JP@TXT_members https://t.co/tPitsLAC71

kyne @cndzjrmn #0X1LOVESONG_JP



"Why are you crying, its just a picture?"



the picture: "Why are you crying, its just a picture?"the picture: #0X1LOVESONG_JP "Why are you crying, its just a picture?"the picture: https://t.co/L0Fk2Nl0e5

On the other hand, there are also MOAs (TXT’s fandom) dissecting the video to find any clue they can about the storyline.

txt lyrics⁵ @txtlyricism



0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW

#ChaoticWonderland_OutNow #0X1LOVESONG_JP

@TXT_members @TXT_bighit

Throughout the MV they were never seen together as a group, excluding the dance scenes. This may further display the somber emotions and feelings of isolation.0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW Throughout the MV they were never seen together as a group, excluding the dance scenes. This may further display the somber emotions and feelings of isolation. 0X1LOVESONG JP OUT NOW#ChaoticWonderland_OutNow #0X1LOVESONG_JP@TXT_members @TXT_bighithttps://t.co/7WxpLmxHj6

Even in the teaser photos, members were seen trapped or frozen behind glass while surrounded by full-blooming red and blue flowers. When talking about his participation in their album, BTS' leader RM shared that this universe is even more complicated than theirs, sending MOAs into a frenzy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, HYBE recently announced THE STAR SEEKERS, a webtoon based on Tomorrow X Together’s universe. Like their previous music video Frost, the group’s latest music video for their Japanese release, gives fans more glimpses into the vast universe.

Edited by Danyal Arabi