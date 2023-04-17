Hairstyles that BLACKPINK members rocked at their Coachella 2023 performance

BLACKPINK looked stunning during their Coachella 2023 performance, and their hairstyles played a huge role in that. Making history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline the music festival, the singers made sure they had outfits and hairstyles that made a statement.

The girl group members have always had great hairstyles, but for their group performances, they decided to keep it simple. While Lisa and Rose kept the same hairstyle throughout their stage time, Jennie and Jisoo changed it up for their solo performances. Their hair went perfectly with their outfits, tying into the theme they were going for.

BLACKPINK stars Jisoo and Jennie tweaked their hairstyles for their solo performance

1) Jisoo's straight hair

Jisoo has beautiful straight hair, and she loves to go for minimal looks quite often. During the group performance, the BLACKPINK member opted to let her natural hair flow freely.

This effortless hairstyle is easy to achieve and requires minimal styling, even if one does not have straight hair. To avoid the hairstyle from looking too one-dimensional, Jisoo incorporated some face-framing fringes that helped add some structure to her hairstyle.

2) Jennie and Rose's soft waves

Rose's signature hairstyle is long hair with soft waves, and she opted for the same for her Coachella 2023 performance. The BLACKPINK member's light hair stood out in contrast to her outfits, which had a common black theme.

On the other hand, Jennie tends to go for edgier looks, but she kept it simple for the group performance. She left her long black hair loose and styled it in soft waves to add structure.

3) Lisa's half-up half-down topknot

Lisa's outfits and hair were all heavy on texture. Whether it be her lace-up shorts or her one-piece for MONEY, her outfits played around with different textures for an artistic look. The BLACKPINK member went for her iconic half-up half-down hairstyle.

She bunched up her top half into a messy topknot and incorporated micro braids into her lower half to create a highly textured hairstyle. The singer styled her hair into gorgeous curls and kept her signature straight-cut bangs, which perfectly matched her stage outfits.

4) Jisoo's loose ponytail

Jisoo went for a hairstyle change for her solo performance. Her red dress for her song FLOWER was highly detailed, with ruffles and flowers. So the BLACKPINK member kept her hairstyle minimalistic and let the dress steal the show.

For her solo performance, Jisoo pulled her hair back and tied it into a low ponytail using a red ribbon. She left some long locks loose to help frame her face, which created beautiful layers and added depth to the hairstyle.

5) Jennie's pigtails

Jennie is known for her edgy hairstyles, and during her solo performance, the BLACKPINK star went for one of her signature looks. The SOLO singer's solo stage look had a lot of texture, with her top being adorned with pearls.

Moreover, she pulled her hair up into pigtails to let the top take center stage and incorporated micro braids to add texture to her hairstyle. The addition of soft waves pulled the whole look together, adding a touch of softness to the otherwise funky hairstyle.

