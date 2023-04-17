“Queen behavior”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie goes viral for changing Typa Girl's lyrics at Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK’s Jennie received praise from fans after she changed the lyrics of Typa Girl at their Coachella 2023 performance on April 15. Typa Girl was released as part of the group’s most recent album, Born Pink, and was instantly criticized for a verse that included a toxic line that seemingly pits women against each other:
“I’m not like these other girls at all.”
The clip of BLACKPINK’s Jennie replacing the word “girls” with “boys” during the group’s Typa Girl performance has garnered 477k views on Twitter. The video was uploaded by user @jnkim.
Fans commended the 27-year-old singer-rapper for taking charge of the song. Discussions about the problematic verse in Typa Girl began doin the rounds once again as fans kept calling the singer “queen” and swooned over her impressive stage aura.
Fans speculate BLACKPINK’s Jennie shaded lyricist Bekuh Boom by changing Typa Girl lyrics at Coachella 2023
At Coachella 2023, BLACKPINK treated fans to an impressive setlist consisting of several viral hits, fan-favorite b-sides and even solo performances. The quartet trended on Twitter for several unforgettable moments, one of which was Jennie changing the lyrics to Typa Girl.
Some fans believed that the 27-year-old singer-rapper had seemingly shaded Bekuh Boom for her misogynistic lyrics.
Thousands of fans welcomed the change with open arms. They also gushed over BLACKPINK’s Jennie winking while singing “boys.” One fan said that the rapper was “so hot for this” while another shared that she was “a feminist queen.”
One BLINK even shared that the original phrase ruined the entire song experience for them.
BLACKPINK made history at Coachella
As the one of the headliners for Coachella 2023, BLACKPINK became the first-ever K-pop group to headline the coveted music festival. They had previously performed at the event, but returned this year with a nearly two-hour long set for a massive crowd of approximately 125,000 people.
The quartet’s fashionable outfits, homage to Korean culture, along with all-new performances, led to iconic moments that received heavy praise from their fans. These included Lisa pole dancing in her introductory solo stage and performing an explicit version of MONEY, all four members’ chair performances, among others.