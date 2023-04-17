5 best dressed performers at Coachella 2023

Coachella, an annual arts and music event hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, unfolds like clockwork every year, drawing melomaniacs from all over the world to the desert. The event has recently developed into an institution in its own way, with the origin of beautiful subgenres that frequently grow to become famous trends within the sphere. Of course, guests are not just confined to music lovers.

It's obvious that Coachella has become associated with avant-garde hair and makeup trends, from gemstone-encrusted braids to technicolor eyeliner. This can be attributed to the lineup's extreme diversity and number of musical performances, which provide the ideal setting for people to express themselves in original and creative ways.

The event was a festival of music, art, and fashion, with some of the most popular and diverse artists from around the world taking the stage. From Bad Bunny to BLACKPINK, from Becky G to Diljit Dosanjh, the performers dazzled the audience with their several outfits, talent, and style.

BLACKPINK and four other best-dressed performers that rocked the Coachella 2023 event

1. Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi singer and actor made history as the first Indian celeb to perform at Coachella, and he did not disappoint. He wore an all-black ensemble for his performance at the music event. The singer paired a black kurta with a black satin dhoti and topped his outfit with a matching black jacket and turban.

He also accessorized his getup with sunglasses and a necklace with his name on it. Lastly, he sported panda-hued Air Jordan 1 High sneakers, showcasing his versatility and charisma.

2. BLACKPINK

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made their Coachella debut in style, wearing matching black and white outfits that showcased their fierce and chic image. They wore crop tops, shorts, skirts, and jackets with various patterns and details like lace, fringes, studs, and chains.

They also added some pops of color with their accessories, such as pink earrings, red boots, and blue hair clips. The quartet looked like a powerful and cohesive unit on stage, while also highlighting their individual charms.

Member Lisa sported a custom-made laser cut body suit by YUEQI QI and metallic body suit designed by MUGLER for her performances, while Jennie wore a DeniCheur outfit and Rui Halter bodysuit for her performances at Coachella. Rose, on the other hand, sported a dazzling Paco Rabanne designs during her performances.

3. Becky G

The Mexican-American singer-rapper showed off her curves and confidence in a series of sensual outfits at the event. She wore a gorgeous blue lingerie set, which was loaded with rhinestones all over. Becky G topped it with large-sized straight-fit loose cargo pants of similar blue tones with silver chains hanging on one side.

Additionally, she rocked some eye-catching makeup, including glittery eyeshadow and rhinestones on her face. Mix clip-in hair extensions in a striking blue color for a finishing touch. The singer advanced her style by incorporating the strands into delicate micro-braids. Lastly, the sizeable dangling earrings completed her look.

4. Rosalía

The Spanish singer and songwriter brought her flamenco-inspired pop music to Coachella, along with her flamboyant fashion sense. She wore a black latex top and pants with a pink ruffle-loaded shrug. Her outfit was designed by Acne Studios, which she paired with oversized black glasses.

As such, Rosalia looked like a fiery and fierce diva on stage, captivating the crowd with her energy and charisma.

5. Bad Bunny

He becomes the first Latino to headline the festival. Bad Bunny performing at #Coachella He becomes the first Latino to headline the festival. Bad Bunny performing at #Coachella He becomes the first Latino to headline the festival. https://t.co/2Dxz71psZT

The Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny brought his colorful and eclectic style to the event, wearing a bright yellow ERL puffer coat with a matching bucket hat and sunglasses. He accessorized his coat with chunky necklaces.

The artist also rocked a neon green tracksuit with a pink fur vest and a blue denim jacket with a red bandana. His outfit matched his energetic and vibrant music, making him one of the most fun and fashionable performers at the festival.

These were some of the best outfits, sported by the performers at Coachella 2023. Many others thrilled the fans with their styles and rocking performances.

